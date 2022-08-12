











Southern Charm viewers are asking if Craig Conover, 33, and Paige DeSorbo, 29, are still together as season 8 airs in 2022. The show kicked off its eighth season on June 23rd and brought with it many familiar faces as well as some newcomers to the Bravo show. Craig has been a cast member on Southern Charm since the show first began back in 2014.

The Bravo show is renowned for having its cast members and their exes all bumping into one another and having to mingle at events. So, the cast are really no strangers to having some kind of relationship drama. Of all the couples featured on the show in 2022, however, fans want to know more about the relationship status of Craig and Paige.

What happened between Craig and Naomie?

OG Southern Charm fans will remember Naomie Olindo and Craig being a couple back in the day.

They moved in together, he gave her a promise ring and they appeared to have a solid relationship.

However, Craig and Naomie split in 2017. They first met at the College of Charleston and were together for around three years.

When did Craig and Paige meet?

Years after his split from Naomie, Craig met Paige in 2019 while filming another Bravo show, Summer House.

They didn’t begin to form a friendship until they were filming Winter House. Season 1 of the show aired in 2021. They were both dating other people when they first met, but they decided to make things official in October 2021, per People.

The two went Instagram official a couple of months later in December 2021.

Are Craig and Paige still together?

Southern Charm fans may be wondering in 2022 whether Craig and Paige are still together and the two navigate their relationship on the Bravo show.

Craig’s ex-girlfriend, Naomie, is in the same friendship circle as Craig which has caused some awkwardness for the trio that hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans on Twitter.

Craig and Paige are still together as of August 2022. A report from People states that the two: “…are looking toward a future together”.

At the end of June, Page Six reported that Craig and Paige had a long distance relationship but that they were making it work.

On August 11th, Craig shared a photo of himself and Paige from Southern Charm filming prior to the episode airing on Thursday evening on his Instagram Stories.

