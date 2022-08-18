











If there’s one thing Real Housewives fans are guaranteed from the shows it’s drama, and during RHOBH’s recent seasons there’s been no shortage of storylines. May 11th 2022 saw the new RHOBH season premiere and many familiar faces returned to the show including Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and co.

In 2022, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have been having all kinds of relationship ups and downs, from Diana and Sutton not getting along to Erika and Sutton making up. But what fans really want to know is if former RHOBH star Denise and Lisa Rinna are still friends…

Denise and Lisa’s friendship

When it comes to Denise and Lisa’s feud, some RHOBH fans may not know that their relationship goes back decades.

The two had been friends for over 20 years and met when they both started out in the entertainment industry. Speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2019, Lisa said that they met when they both modelled for Wilhelmina.

In the same interview, prior to Denise joining RHOBH, Lisa said that the other cast members “loved” Denise and that she was a “legend”.

Are Denise and Lisa Rinna still friends?

No. Denise and Lisa aren’t friends nowadays. They had a friendship that went back over two decades but they fell out in RHOBH season 10.

Denise was on RHOBH for seasons 9 and 10.

When it comes to why Denise left RHOBH, allegations were circulating that she had an affair with Brandi Glanville, and she had also fallen out with Lisa over the claims.

Rinna and Denise’s friendship, per Screen Rant, ended: “…after hinting about Richards being phony in reference to the recent dispute between Richards and co-star Brandi Glanville…”.

What were the texts between Denise and Brandi?

During RHOBH, the alleged affair between Brandi and Denise is suggested to be backed up by text messages shared between the pair.

Reality Blurb shared the alleged texts in 2020. But, Denise accused Brandi of altering them with an app. Brandi denied her claim and said she can barely use an iPhone per People.

People reported in 2020, that Denise denied any allegations about having an affair with Brandi.

Denise has been married to Aaron Phyprs since 2018.

