Jason Cameron and Rachel Clark have been getting to know each other romantically, and it’s all been happening inside the Winter House on Bravo. Fans are now wondering if they’re still together after they dated on season 2.

Floral designer Rachel and model Jason hit it off during the season, but they weren’t the only two to hit it off. Their co-stars Kory Keefer and Jessica Stocker also began hooking up and remain quiet over their current relationship status.

Jason and Rachel bonded right away once they both arrived at the Stowe, Vermont house, and Rachel even surprised him with a kiss after a night out on the November 3 episode. So, are the Winter House stars still together now?

***Warning: Spoilers ahead***

Jason and Rachel on Winter House

Jason and Rachel bonded straight away. However, when the cast had a night out in Vermont, Rachel told the ladies that she felt “friend zoned” by Jason. Rachel also said that Jason “confused” her.

She revealed that she felt he hadn’t been trying to spend much time with her. After the cast returned to the house, Rachel decided to clear up any confusion by kissing Jason, and then headed off to bed.

Jason stared blankly ahead for a few seconds following Rachel’s exit. Viewers have been eager to find out whether their on-screen romance lasted in the outside world, and the star spilled all after filming wrapped up.

Are Jason and Rachel still together?

No, Jason and Rachel eventually came to the conclusion that they were better suited as friends. As the Winter House season 2 episodes of her romance with Jason came out, she told Page Six that watching it back is “uncomfortable.”

Although things didn’t work out between them, Jason revealed he is single at a recent live show for Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast while the former flames have maintained a strong friendship. She said:

We are friends. I do talk to him pretty often. [I saw] him throughout the summer, after we filmed. I saw him somewhat recently at a big old party and he was there.

Rachel admitted that she was looking for someone more compatible for her, and added: “At the end of the day, I hope Jason also finds someone that’s good for him and better for him.”

Rachel has moved on with new man

Rachel is now dating someone new. She posted a video to her Instagram page on November 6 which shows her kissing a man on the lips, before the two skip away from the camera while holding hands.

Many confused Winter House viewers asked who the man is, and realised that she has tagged HGTV interior designer Thomas Altamirano in the reel. He is based in New York City like Rachel, where they often go out on dates.

Just a few days later, Rachel confirmed she is in a relationship with Thomas, who is in his 40s, while they attended a dinner out together. She met the designer after filming season 2 in February and March earlier this year.

