Are Jax and Brittany from Vanderpump Rules still together in 2021?











Jax and Brittany are best known for appearing on Vanderpump Rules, but Bravo fans are fearing that they may not still be together in 2021.

They are known for being a couple staple on the reality TV show, which follows the lives of employees working at Sexy Unique Restaurant.

Since the first episode of season nine aired on Bravo, fans are starting to wonder how Jax and Brittany’s relationship is going.

Their absence from the show has not gone amiss by viewers, and so Reality Titbit has done some searching to find out if they are still together.

Are Jax and Brittany still together?

Yes, Jax and Brittany continue to be in a relationship.

They allowed cameras to capture the moment that Jax proposed to Brittany, as well as other endeavours they went on during their time on the show.

The couple are happily married, and are not divorced or separated, despite rumors which involved concerns about their status together.

Looking through their Instagram profiles, they are just as loved-up as they always appeared to be Vanderpump Rules!

I would die to watch Stassi, Jax, Brittany and Kristen roasting each episode of this season together…I miss them #VanderpumpRules — Kimberly Ronneberg (@KimberlyRonneb1) September 29, 2021

What happened to them on Bravo?

In winter 2020, Jax and Brittany announced they were leaving Vanderpump Rules. This left some viewers thinking they were splitting up – not the case!

They left the show to focus on “new endeavors”, as revealed by Jax on Instagram, but reports state that he was fired from the series.

His wife Brittany then decided not to return to the show without him.

Jax had reportedly accused former Black cast member Faith Stowers of committing crimes, which allegedly led to him being fired.

Viewers had been calling on Bravo to also remove him from the show, after Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute allegedly were fired for being racist.

Did Jax and Brittany have a baby?

Yes, Jax and Brittany welcomed a son into the world in April 2021.

They named the Los Angeles-born baby, their first, Cruz Michael Cauchi.

The couple announced his arrival on Instagram, and wrote: “Our beautiful son Cruz Michael Cauchi was born and we have never been more in love.”

Some fans have wondered why their son’s last name is Cauchi, but this is because it is actually Jax’s real surname.

