Vanderpump Rules viewers are eager to know whether former cast members Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute are still together in 2023.

The two starred on the Bravo show from 2013-2020. However, they’re now re-appearing on the show and make a cameo during Vanderpump Rules season 10.

The show’s tenth season premiered on Wednesday, February 8. Jax and Kristen are set to appear in season 10 during Scheana Shay’s wedding as guests.

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for James Mae

Who are Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute?

Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute are both former Vanderpump Rules cast members. The two appeared on the Bravo show for eight seasons.

While Jax is 43 years old, Kristen is 39. Both former VPR stars hail from Michigan.

The two admitted to having intimate relations while on the show.

At the time, Kristen was in a relationship with Tom Sandoval, and Jax was trying to win back Stassi Schroeder, reports Us Magazine. Kristen and Tom’s relationship subsequently ended after she said what happened between her and Jax in season 2.

Are Jax and Kristen still together?

Although Jax and Kristen had a fling in 2013, they aren’t together today.

The two reunited for the filming of Scheana Shay’s wedding which is set to be a part of Vanderpump Rules season 10.

Speaking on her podcast, Sex, Love and What Else Matters, on December 21, Kristen said that she and Jax both found the experience “emotionally triggering.”

Kristen said that Jax told her he “wasn’t really prepared to be around that again when we’re not in it.”

It seems that Jax and Kristen are amicable these days. He married Brittany Cartwright in June 2019.

Kristen is also now in a relationship with Luke Broderick.

Jax is now a father

Not only is Jax Taylor now a married man, but he’s a dad, too.

The reality star became a father in April 2021.

He and his wife, Brittany, named their son, Cruz.

Taking to Instagram in April 2022, Jax shared a family photo of himself and Brittany kissing Jax and wrote: “We have so much love for our little guy, Being a father and watching him grow is the absolute best thing in the entire world.”

