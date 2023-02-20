Season 10 of Below Deck has provided us with all the drama, and one thing viewers saw unfold was the relationship between Katie and Ross, but are the two still together?

The Below Deck stars have had a rocky relationship on the boat, as Katie has been seen getting annoyed at Ross’ drunken antics and flirtation with Alissa.

We take a look at where the relationship between the Bravo stars stands now.

Katie and Ross’ Below Deck relationship

Katie Glazer and Ross McHarg got together on Below Deck season 10, and of course, their relationship did not come without drama.

New crew member Alissa Humber has been in the center of drama with Camille Lamb but also found herself in the midst of the drama between Katie and Ross’ relationship. Katie and Ross have had many arguments about Ross ‘flirting’ with Alissa.

Speaking on the ‘love triangle’ Alissa told E! News: “I wouldn’t call it a love triangle. When I was at work, I was all about my work. I definitely wasn’t trying to flirt with anyone or sneak off into a corner to make out or anything.”

However, when Katie appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a caller asked if she thinks Alissa was flirting with Ross as revenge since Katie and Camille were very close on the show. Katie responded: “Oh, 100%, she knew what she was doing for sure.”

Are Below Deck’s Katie and Ross still together?

No, Katie and Ross from Below Deck are no longer together.

Katie confirmed the split to E! News explaining: “We both live on opposite sides of the world—he went his way after the show and I went mine.”

“At the end of the day we decided that it was what it was on the boat and after the boat, we both went our separate ways”, she continued.

Katie also told the publication that she’s single right now and that the yachting industry is an ‘interesting’ industry to date.

At the time of writing, the pair both still follow each other on Instagram, so it seems like they may still be on good terms.

Katie wasn’t Ross’ first Below Deck romance

During season 10 of Below Deck, it was revealed that Ross had dated former cast member Elizabeth Frankini.

The two dated on and off for four years and were together before Elizabeth starred in the show.

Ross opened up about the relationship in season 10, saying that they “broke each other’s hearts on multiple occasions.”

He also went on to say that it had put him off relationships and is now looking for “uncomplicated intimacy.”

