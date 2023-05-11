Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards’ friendship went up and down while the Pump Rules star was on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but are they still friends now and when did Lisa leave RHOBH?

Before Lisa Vanderpump had an entire Bravo show named after her, and her restaurant SUR, she found fame on a Real Housewives franchise in Beverly Hills. While there, she was involved in lots of drama-filled storylines.

One of them was Puppygate, which focused on a Vanderpump Dogs pooch that was given away by Dorit Kemsley during a hiatus from filming. It was the cause of a huge feud between Kyle and Lisa, but are they friends now?

Photo by Amy Graves/Getty Images

Are Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards still friends?

No, Lisa and Kyle Richards are not friends. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Kyle was asked how much she misses her friendship with Lisa, to which she replied “2 to 3” out of 10.

The two had a huge fight at Kyle’s home in 2018, which was filmed for RHOBH. It took place after Lisa was accused of leaking the Puppygate scandal involving Dorit but denied that she had done so, believing Dorit was innocent.

Though Dorit called dog Lucy “a beautiful, adorable puppy,” Lucy “was not the right fit” for her family after she bit her husband PK and their two kids — son Jagger, and daughter Phoenix, “a few times.” So, Kemsley gave the dog away.

Lisa is passionate about animals. She and her husband Ken Todd run The Vanderpump Dog Foundation which aims to stop torture practices in Yulin and end the dog meat trade in Asia. She owns the Vanderpump Dogs rescue center in LA.

When did Lisa leave RHOBH?

Lisa left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2019. She starred on the popular reality show for nine years but decided to quit the show on her own accord after her friendship with Kyle ended.

They had an awkward run-in at a restaurant in May 2021, where Lisa apparently tried to dine and dash and leave Kyle the bill. Lisa denied this and said that Kyle’s comments “reinforce” why she left the Bravo series.

She said that “Kyle can’t be trusted to tell the truth,” Hollywood Life reports. However, Lisa has stayed in contact with a couple of Real Housewives, including Camille Grammer and Joyce Giraud.

Kyle responds to rumors Lisa may return

When Kyle was pictured posing for a selfie with RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke in January 2023, rumors began to fly that Lisa is returning to the Bravo show, despite most of her time being needed for Vanderpump Rules filming.

Kyle exclusively told E! News that the rumors are simply just speculation. When asked about Lisa’s potential return to the Real Housewives, which Kyle claimed were “just rumors,” she said, “We’re good where we are now.”

The two have had a couple of run-ins since 2019, but there’s been nothing between them on a friendship level. In November 2021, Lisa joked about hiding dead bodies before opening a door and saying Richards’ name.

Photo by Amy Graves/Getty Images