Are Scheana and Brock married since Vanderpump Rules Season 9 aired?

Her 12.5-carat Morganite ring was enough to get fans talking, so it’s no wonder that many are eagerly awaiting pictures of their special day as a result of Brock popping the big question.

There have been a few break-ups since the latest season aired, including James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss’ split, as well as LaLa Kent and Randall Emmett’s sudden goodbyes.

So, the big question now is, are Scheana and Brock married yet? Or did they go their separate ways too? We sifted through any clues that may suggest their current relationship status.

Are Scheana and Brock married yet?

No, Scheana and Brock are not officially a married couple yet. With so much of their relationship in the public eye, including their engagement recently being aired, it’s likely they would have shared pictures of their special day.

Neither of them have confirmed any wedding rumors at the time of writing. However, they did share their wedding plans with fans, which involved not wanting a massive ceremony due to both having been married in the past.

While Brock had picked the venue, the plans fell through, so he turned to co-stars LaLa and Randall to help him. He actually wanted Randall to throw a fake movie premiere that everyone had to attend, as a surprise wedding!

The plan was for Brock to propose to Scheana before the ceremony happened – right there. This left fans confused when the proposal went ahead, but no signs of a wedding took place.

Despite their original decision to get married in Bali in November 2021, it looks like the ceremony didn’t go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Just two months after, there are no more indications of a wedding yet.

@scheana did Brock organise flying his kids over for the wedding?#PumpRules #vanderpumprules — 💙 Harry Hamlin's Sauce 🍝 💙 (@missglenny) January 5, 2022

Pump Rules: Are they still together?

Yes, Scheana and Shay are still an engaged couple. One reason for their wedding-to-be involved Australian-born Brock marrying Scheana for a green card, so that he can stay in the United States.

They have both agreed they are not setting an exact wedding date for now, and that their vision will get “clearer” as time continues. And looking at Instagram, the couple seem happier than ever.

Scheana revealed that they have not travelled to Australia due to quarantine rules (which currently involves two weeks in hotel isolation upon arrival), while Brock shared a recent picture of them with their daughter on the beach.

There are no signs that they may not be together, despite several rumors doing the rounds online.

Unpopular opinion: I like Brock a lot. Scheana seems genuinely happy. I don't like everything he says but I also don't think he's an opportunist #PumpRules #VanderpumpRules pic.twitter.com/ptGXv7bN9g — katie. (76%) (@karmaskismet) January 5, 2022

Their relationship timeline

In November 2019, it was revealed that Scheana had found love with Brock Davies. She then went public on social media about her new relationship during the following April.

It wasn’t long before she then declared she was ready to start a family with him. A month after the reveal, the couple confirmed they had gone through a miscarriage after a surprise pregnancy.

Fast-forward four months, and the duo announced they had a baby on the way. Then in April 2021, they welcomed their daughter Summer Moon Honey into the world.

Three months later, Scheana and Brock got engaged… and we are now patiently awaiting the wedding!

