









Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have been subjected to split rumors recently and, as Tom enters season 3 of Winter House, fans are asking one question – are they still together?

The couple have faced split rumors since September, but what’s the truth?

Tom and his bestie Tom Schwartz both entered the Bravo house when the show premiered on October 13 and there was some serious tension in the air. However, the duo “relieved” some of the awkwardness, Schwartz told Page Six.

Sandoval’s entrance raised Qs about whether he’s still with Ariana. We’ve got the latest on what’s going on between them and why those split rumors began to circulate on social media in the first place.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Are Tom and Ariana still together?

Yes. Tom and Ariana continue to be in a relationship. The pair regularly share snaps of each other on social media such as when Sandoval posted a happy birthday message to his other half in June, calling her his “queen” and “best friend.”

Ariana’s last post featuring Tom was in January, when they got ready for the Vanderpump Rules reunion. Now Tom has entered the Winter House with Ariana nowhere to be seen, many wondered whether they had split up.

Madix confirmed on Twitter in September they were “very much together and in love” after eight years together. Neither of them have made any announcements of a break-up in recent months either.

Vanderpump Rules duo subjected to split rumors

In September, an online poster claimed Ariana and Tom had split up. Then, when she was nowhere to be seen at a recent show put on by Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, rumors escalated.

And after a Twitter user said they thought the rumors were “true,” Ariana took it on herself to reply to the person directly, writing:

I just got back to LA from Florida last night after a very devastating family emergency. I am taking it easy and practicing self care. We are very much together and in love. You never know what someone is going through so this stuff is honestly quite rude given the REAL situation.”

A few months earlier, when Ariana said “SO much has changed” in a June Instagram post, fans took that as meaning she and Tom were no longer together. Again, Ariana quickly shut down any speculation.

Relationship timeline

Ariana and Tom have been together for eight years, during which time she has been vocal about her desire not to marry and have children. They met when Ariana got a job working at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, SUR.

They confirmed they were dating at the Vanderpump Rules season 2 reunion in February 2014. Since then, the couple have spent years traveling and spending life together, such as visiting Coronet Peak in 2017.

In March 2018, Ariana opened up about self-esteem issues on the series, which Tom praised for her ability to be so honest. Then, in December that year, Sandoval hinted to US Magazine he and Ariana would “probably never” get engaged.

Recent years have seen Tom and Ariana flourish as a couple, which has included writing a book together entitled Fancy AF Cocktails, published in December 2019, and attending the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet hand in hand.

Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

