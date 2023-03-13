Thomas Middleditch and Ariana Madix are being romantically linked again in 2023.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana and actor Thomas were previously linked by Reddit users in 2021.

However, amid the recent ‘Scandoval‘, more information appears to be coming out, much to fans’ delight.

Ariana and Tom Sandoval were together for nine years until their split this year.

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Sundance

Who is Thomas Middleditch?

Thomas Middleditch is a Canadian-American actor, comedian, and screenwriter.

He’s best known for starring in the HBO series Silicon Valley.

Thomas is 41 years old and was married to Mollie Gates from 2015-2020.

He’s on Instagram at @tombini with 348k followers.

When did Sandoval and Ariana date?

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval of Vanderpump Rules first went public with their relationship in 2014.

Fans considered them “couple goals,” as they bought a house together in LA and even adopted a dog.

The two announced their break up in 2023. Since then, a cheating scandal was uncovered. It was revealed that Tom had an affair with Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss.

Thomas Middleditch and Ariana Madix

In 2021, a Reddit thread saw people suggesting that Ariana and Thomas Middleditch could be romantically linked.

The thread appears to have been revived in 2023 amid the ‘Scandoval’ with new comments being added to it over the past few days.

One person commented in March: “On Jeff Lewis Live Teddi Mellencamp said that Thomas Middleditch WAS her ‘bad ex’.”

However, Ariana hasn’t publicly confirmed that she ever dated Thomas.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media reached out to Bravo for comment.