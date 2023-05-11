It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for, the Vanderpump Rules reunion trailer has landed on Bravo, and OMG the drama is off the scales, starting with a face-off between Ariana and Raquel. We expected big, but this is another level!

In true Andy Cohen style, it looks like we’re going to get all the drama as he asks the questions that have been on everyone’s mind since the news broke in March.

The trailer opens with the host asking Tom Sandoval and Raquel: “How did a one-night stand turn into a full relationship between the two of you?”

The questions don’t stop there as he asks Tom if he’s in love, only for us to be left on a cliffhanger. We need answers!

We break down the trailer that is dubbed to be more explosive and dramatic than anything we’ve seen in the Vanderpump Rules‘ 10-year history.

Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss come face to face in explosive Vanderpump Rules reunion trailer

Of course, the main event, Raquel Leviss and Ariana come face to face, with Tom Sandoval in the room.

Raquel tells Ariana she’s been super selfish, but of course, winds Ariana Madix up even more, who says: “Selfish doesn’t even cover it. Diabolical, demented, subhuman.”

She’s also seen breaking down in tears in her super hot revenge dress saying: “I can’t think of two worse people, I can’t.”

In true Ariana style, she also tells her ex Tom not to look at her: “You don’t deserve to look at this,” she exclaims.

It comes after we see her tell her boyfriend of nine years in the finale that she ‘regrets ever loving him.’

Tom Sandoval tells cameras to ‘stop filming’

Of course, the drama was hotting up, and being in the center of it all, it must’ve gotten too much for Tom Sandoval as he can be seen outside telling producers to ‘stop filming him.’

“I need a break from filming,” he can be heard screaming as producers look like they’re trying to calm him down. “I don’t want a camera in my f****** God damn face!”

It looks like that the cameras aren’t the biggest problem he’s having as his bestie Tom Schwartz appears to have a ‘slip up’ of timelines.

Schwartzy reveals he found out about Scandoval in “late August” to which his business partner questions: “Late August?”

Lala Kent jumps in with: “Oh no, did you two not put your timelines together to match?” Schwartz recently revealed he ‘didn’t have a PR team‘ and it looks more and more evident in this clip!

Fans can’t get enough

Of course, fans have rushed to social media to share their excitement after MONTHS of waiting to get a snippet of the reality TV version of the Superbowl.

“You don’t deserve to look at this!! Tell him Ariana, tell him! #PumpRules,” cheered one viewer.

“3 parts is not enough I want all 10 hours of raw footage,” claimed another. Honestly, we couldn’t agree more.

“I am dead I have died I need resuscitation,” penned another.

One exclaimed: “THIS IS MY SUPERBOWL!”

VANDERPUMP RULES SEASON 10 REUNION PART 1 AIRS ON BRAVO MAY 25