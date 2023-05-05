Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai hit the shops following their second public spotting as an item. Although they haven’t gone Instagram official, they kissed in public after initially sharing the love at Coachella.

As the Scandoval drama plays out on Vanderpump Rules, Ariana tells Tom Sandoval she “regrets ever loving him” after discovering he had a months-long affair with her former friend, Raquel Leviss.

Rewind to post-filming and Ariana has already moved on. She was spotted cuddling up to Daniel Wai at Coachella, and in recent days, was captured kissing him during a shopping trip in New York City.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai

Ariana and Daniel were caught on camera smooching and sharing a cuddle at Coachella in April. She held hands and danced with him at the festival as the Scandoval drama unfolded on Vanderpump Rules.

Recently, a friend of Ariana’s commented on Daniel’s Instagram video of their time at the festival. She said: “My girl looks so happy. Thanks for being there for her and showing her what a life of happiness can be like.”

Daniel commented with prayer emojis, and Ariana commented on the reel herself. She said, “Finally got my own account back on my phone and the first order of business is to comment on this post 😍.”

Get to know Ariana’s new beau

Daniel turned 39 years old in 2022, Gossip Next Door reports, and celebrated turning another year older on May 4, 2023, with Ariana by his side. He is a fitness coach who Ariana, 37, describes as “the VIBE.”

The new item went shopping, as seen on Daniel’s Instagram story, and she was sat right next to him as he celebrated with family and friends at a birthday dinner. It is the third time they’ve been spotted together since Coachella.

Ariana faces Scandoval on Pump Rules

The Vanderpump Rules finale is looming, and the trailer is super juicy. Sandoval tells Ariana that he became “good friends” with Raquel before he is later seen telling his best friend Tom Schwartz he “sacrificed everything.”

Tom admits to Ariana Madix there was “one other time” after telling her she knows everything.

In another scene, Tom tells Scheana Shay that he “was going to break up with Ariana regardless.” She responds, “But you didn’t. You f***ed her best friend instead.”

In the recent episode, she admitted to Raquel, when she was unaware of the affair, that she had been having bedroom problems with Sandoval, saying she can’t sleep with someone “who feels like a stranger.”

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

WATCH VANDERPUMP RULES ON BRAVO WEDNESDAYS AT 9/8C