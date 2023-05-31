Since the wake of Scandoval, Tom Sandoval has continued to tour the country with his band, however, it seems not everyone in the crowd of the concert was his biggest fan, as a concertgoer was removed after waving a ‘Team Ariana’ sign.

The reality TV world has been rocked with the dramas in season 10 of Vanderpump Rules as Sandoval cheated on his long-term partner Ariana Madix, with one of her best friends, Raquel Leviss. The drama is now all playing out, as the reunion is currently airing, as Andy Cohen said ‘nothing was left unsaid.’

We take a look at what went down at Tom Sandoval‘s recent concert.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Fan ‘removed’ from Tom Sandoval’s concert with Team Ariana sign

Tom Sandoval took to Pittsburgh on his tour with his band The Most Extras, however, it seems like not everyone in the crowd was a fan.

In a video, obtained by various publications, the fan can be seen waving the Team Ariana sign around while the band played a cover of “We Are Young” by Fun.

The woman also appeared to ‘flip him off’ at one point, although Sandoval carried on unfazed. The woman was then removed by security and had her sign confiscated.

The crowd can be heard ‘booing’ as the woman is removed, although it’s unclear whether they were booing at the woman or the security for removing her.

This isn’t the first ‘incident’ at Tom Sandoval’s concert since Scandoval

This isn’t the first time one of Sandoval’s concerts has been interrupted by ‘Team Ariana’ fans since news of his and Raquel Leviss‘ affair broke.

Earlier this month, fans attended another concert where not only did they have team Ariana signs but, “Worm with a mustache” and Poo Poo Head” as James Kennedy famously named Tom and Raquel in the first part of the season 10 reunion.

However, it seems like these signs may also have been removed by security.

Despite many fans calling it ‘amazing’ some don’t agree with the signs as they took to Twitter to write:

“I really don’t understand people going to Tom Sandoval’s shows with Team Ariana shirts and signs. Like, you just put money in his pocket when you bought your ticket, allowing him to continue his “successful tour.”

Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion part 2 is on the way

The moment everyone had been waiting for since the Scandoval news dropped in March, the season 10 reunion is now underway, with part two releasing tonight (May 31).

In the first part, fans didn’t hear from Raquel, as her restraining order from Scheana Shay meant they couldn’t be in the same room, as Raquel sat in her trailer.

However, she’ll be taking to the stage in part two, and of course, we already know it’s going to be nothing less than dramatic as Sandoval could be seen telling Leviss: “Ariana is going to unleash on you.”