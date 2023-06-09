Glamour invited Ariana Madix for their new magazine cover, and fans are clapping their hands for the Vanderpump Rules star “getting that bag.” Even Khloe K’s brand is loving it – as she wears a t-shirt after launching merch.

The Vanderpump Rules cast member has certainly had a wild year, after finding out that her ex of 10 years, Tom Sandoval, had an affair with her friend, Raquel Leviss, for several months.

Now, she’s launched merch that references her ex’s t-shirt comment, with the words, “F*** me in a t-shirt,” and is now the cover model for Glamour’s new interview and shoot, where she holds nothing back…

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Ariana Madix on Glamour shoot

Ariana stars in a Glamour Magazine photoshoot, where she wears a white vest top and jeans, with little to no make-up. She has her hair pulled back in a tight, low bun and has a stern look on her face: she means business.

Titled Notes on a Scandal, the interview sees her provide new details about the night Scandoval broke, how she ended up in Los Angeles after chasing Broadway dreams, and what the future holds.

For the glamorous pictures, Ariana sat in a country meadow on a stool, donning pointy long pink fingernails and wearing small studs for earrings. She smiles in other photos looking down – and fans are utterly obsessed!

Khloe Kardashian’s brand is Team Ariana

Khloe Kardashian‘s brand, Good American, is loving Ariana Madix on Glamour. The brand commented under the photo shoot post on Instagram and simply wrote: “We love to see it.”

It’s not just Khloe’s clothing business that has a firm place on Team Ariana. Lala Kent left the sweating emoji, while her new beau, Daniel Wai, penned: “Talk about making lemonade from lemons 🔥🔥🔥 🍋🍋🍋.”

Other famous faces such as Chrishell Stause applauded the reality TV star. She wrote, “Glamour girl🥰😍Gorgeous.” The official page for Bratz is also a fan of Ariana’ Glamour shoot: “We [love] you queen ! Ur a 🌟 and ur Scorchin’ too!!”

She is now ‘thriving in a t-shirt’

When Ariana was stripped back and ditched that Vanderpump Rules reunion ‘revenge dress‘ for a simple top and jeans, with minimal make-up, the one outfit piece that had fans in awe was her vest top.

One fan wrote: “Thriving. With a T-shirt on.” It comes after Ariana revealed Tom had slept with her after Raquel, to which he sarcastically replied: “She kept her T-shirt on, it was really hot.”

A dark grey tee is being sold on Ariana and Katie Maloney’s Something About Her shop for $34.99 and features a cartoon version of the 37-year-old star pulling apart a grilled cheese toastie with the slogan: “F*** Me in This Shirt.”

Photo by Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

