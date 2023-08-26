In 2023, Raquel Leviss sat down with Bethenny Frankel to speak about ‘Scandoval’ for the first time publicly. In a three-part interview, Raquel, who now goes by her birth name of Rachel, gave her side of the story. Since the release of the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast episodes, Ariana Madix has weighed in on the interview.

Ariana, her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, and former Vanderpump Rules star Raquel were the trio involved in the Bravo show’s scandal, dubbed ‘Scandoval’. The scandal played out during season 10 of the show which aired in 2023. After many drama-filled episodes, the season rounded off with an explosive reunion show. Now, Raquel isn’t set to return to the show.

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Ariana Madix isn’t happy with Bethenny Frankel

Speaking on the Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast on August 25, Ariana expresses her thoughts that Bethenny “should’ve known better,” than to say certain things in her interview with Raquel.

During the episode, ‘Ariana Madix: There’s Just Something About Her…’, Ariana explains that she didn’t listen to the three-part interview but “read synopses.”

She adds that some things that were said made her “sad and angry.”

Ariana said that Bethenny “should’ve known better” and added that the former RHONY star “upset her more in the things that were said.”

Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for CAA

What did Bethenny Frankel say?

Bethenny Frankel‘s interview with Raquel Leviss aired in three parts on her podcast, Just B with Bethenny Frankel. Parts 1, 2, and 3 dropped on August 16, 17, and 18.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star asked Raquel her side of the story, giving the former Bravo star an opportunity to express her feelings on Scandoval.

Speaking during the interview, Bethenny expressed sympathy for Raquel and criticized the Vanderpump Rules reunion episode.

Bethenny said: “People are saying to me ‘Why are you doing this? Biting the hand that feeds you’, I’m the shining golden child that got out and made the money… They would have had me back at any time… something about this jumped off the page to me.”

Speaking of the interview, Bethenny said on TikTok that both she and Raquel are both “really happy” with how it turned out, despite receiving online criticism for the three podcast episodes.

During Raquel’s interview with Bethenny, she explains that she and Ariana “weren’t close friends.”

However, Ariana, on Scheana’s podcast, challenges her comments and suggests that there are photos of them together which proves that they had a good friendship.

Scheana added that the Vanderpump Rules cast “have genuine friendships and that is the best part about our show…”

Ariana said that she was “done dirty,” on the show as the two discussed specific events about her friendship with Raquel and her relationship with Tom.