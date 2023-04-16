It’s that time of year again when all our favorite celebs go and party in the desert. This year, Ariana Madix is enjoying her first single year at the festival, however, she has sparked ‘new boyfriend rumors’ with ‘Coachella guy’ Daniel Wai.

The Vanderpump Rules gang are no stranger to sparking a rumor or two at Coachella. Last year, we heard about Raquel Leviss’ ‘Coachella guy’, who recently was exposed on an episode of the hit Bravo show. Plus, who can forget the early days of Pump Rules, when Kristen Doute was adamant Tom and Ariana ‘hooked up’ at the festival?

Now, ten seasons in it looks like the cast is still thriving in the desert, as we take a look at Ariana Madix‘s posts that have sparked ‘boyfriend rumors.’

Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for CELSIUS

Ariana sparks ‘new boyfriend’ rumors at Coachella

Taking to her Instagram stories, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix posted a number of stories with a guy called Daniel Wai, a fitness coach from New York.

The pair have been seen in a big group together, which includes Ariana Madix’s bestie and Vanderpump Rules co-star, Scheana Shay.

Madix took to her Instagram stories to share snaps of the two cozying up and holding hands. In another video, Logan Cochran took a video of the pair dancing together with the caption: “My happy little babushka.”

Although Ariana Madix is yet to confirm if Daniel is actually her new boyfriend or not, fans are just happy to see her surrounded by love.

“Good for Ariana!!!! She deserves genuine love,” wrote another.

One fan said: “That’s one of her gays. Still, so glad she’s surrounded by love.”

Another cheered: “Good for her, he’s f***** hot.”

The star says she’s ‘doing amazing’

Whether Ariana’s in a new relationship or, not she’s still doing amazing and thriving, as captured by a TikTok user on the first day of festivities.

Farai Bennett met the Bravo star at the event and asked her how she was feeling, to which she answered “amazing” with a huge grin on her face.

“Guys don’t wish her well she’s doing amazing, what doesn’t kill her, they better run,” the TikTok user continued. Ariana then responded: “F*** yeah!”

“So glad she’s smiling and moving on,” commented one user.

Another wrote: “We love you Ariana!!!! You’re thriving!”

Ariana gets a new tattoo

A ‘new boyfriend’ isn’t the only new thing Ariana has been spotted with at Coachella. In fact, the star took to her Instagram stories to reveal her new alien tattoo, at Kourtney Kardashian‘s Poosh party.

Kourtney was at the festival supporting her husband Travis Barker as his band Blink 182 performed at the festival. Sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner have also been spotted partying in the desert.

However, sister Kim was partying at a different music event, as she posted herself at a Katy Perry concert last night, where daughter North West joined the I Kissed A Girl singer on stage.