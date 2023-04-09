In another ‘post-break-up glow up’ it seems like Ariana Madix may have another achievement to her list as she’s rumored to be starring in the upcoming series of Dancing With The Stars (DWTS). It comes just weeks after it was announced she’d been cast for an upcoming film, and her merch release.

Ariana Madix didn’t have the best start to the year when it came to light that long-term boyfriend, Tom Sandoval had been cheating on her with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss. However, it seems like the star hasn’t let it hold her back, as she’s had countless opportunities since.

We take a look into what Vanderpump Rules fans are saying about the exciting news.

Ariana Madix rumored to star in DWTS

Although nothing has been confirmed by Ariana or ABC themselves, sources tell Page Six the Vanderpump Rules star is expected to join the show when the new season premiers in September.

“ABC is in late-stage conversations with [Madix] to be a contestant to join ‘DWTS’ this fall,” an insider told the publication.

The source also said Ariana has received sign-off from NBC Universal, the parent company of Bravo, which produces Vanderpump Rules.

September will mark the shows. Dancing With The Stars has featured many famous reality stars, including Kim Kardashian, who took part in 2008.

As well as DWTS, Ariana Madix is also set to appear in an upcoming film, ‘Buying Back My Daughter.’

Ariana Madix releases merch amid Scandoval

Ariana may as well make what she can after the unfortunate situation of ‘Scandoval’ and it appears like she did just that after releasing her own merch.

The website called ‘Team Ariana’ sells a range of merchandise, including items which read: “It’s not me, it’s you,” hinting digs at her ex Tom Sandoval.

Alongside this, she also has merch from her Katie Maloney sandwich shop, ‘Something About Her’.

Andy Cohen could be seen wearing the merch after taping of the highly anticipated reunion, which he said could go alongside his ‘TomTom’ sweatshirt gifted by Raquel Leviss.

The host also teased Ariana Madix’s revenge dress at the reunion, which the star recently revealed on her Instagram page, and fans and celebrities couldn’t get enough.

“How many times can I like this,” wrote one.

“Left no crumbs,” commented another.

Vanderpump Rules fans can’t wait

Of course, Vanderpump Rules fans can’t wait for her to feature on the dancing show, if the rumors turn out to be true. They also say the star is set to gain a ‘revenge body’ to go alongside her reunion dress.

“ARIANA MADIX MIRRORBALL INCOMING!!! #dwts”

“Dancing well is the best revenge,” wrote one Reddit user.

“Also…the revenge body that comes with DWTS,” commented another.