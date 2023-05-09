Raquel Leviss revealed her real name is Rachel, according to legal documents she filed in March 2023. Since then, her actual biological name has stuck and Vanderpump Rules fans keep calling Raquel Rachel.

It’s been a whirlwind of a year for Vanderpump Rules viewers. First, it came out that Raquel had broken up with James Kennedy, her ex-fiance before she hooked up with Tom Schwartz after he split from Katie Maloney.

Since then, it’s come out that Raquel had a seven-month affair with Tom Schwartz’s best friend, Sandoval, who was in a relationship with Ariana Madix at the time. If that wasn’t messy enough, it turns out Raquel isn’t her real name.

Raquel Leviss’ real name is Rachel

Raquel Leviss’ real name is Rachel, court documents stated in March 2023. It was discovered when she reportedly filed for a restraining order against her co-star Scheana Shay, Just Jared writes. She claimed Scheana gave her a black eye.

In the documents, Raquel used a different name and now fans are reacting to the revelation. She used her legal name “Rachel” in the legal documents and a yearbook photo has also surfaced, showing her real name.

“When you find out Raquel went to your husband’s high school and her real name is actually Rachel,” one fan posted on TikTok with a photo of the yearbook. All over Twitter, fans are now calling her Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

Why is everyone calling Raquel Rachel?

Everyone is now calling who they believed to be Raquel, “Rachel,” after the court documents were released to show her legal name. In a statement responding to the lawsuit, Scheana‘s lawyer used Raquel‘s real name while referring to her.

In fact, Raquel mentioned in the show once that she started going by Raquel as a kid because there were so many Rachels in her class. So it’s always been public knowledge, it’s just that nobody caught on until recently!

Raquel is a girl’s first name that originated in Spanish-speaking countries. It is closely connected to Rachel, so it makes sense that she chose Raquel as her backup name. Even Scheana and Lala Kent referred to her as Rachel on her podcast.

Her family has always continued to call her Rachel. Back in August 2022, Raquel shared a boarding pass and passport snap which showed her real name on the plane ticket – despite now often going by her back-up name.

Fans react to Raquel’s real name

When Raquel’s real name was discovered, many Vanderpump Rules fans were in shock. However, others didn’t think it was a big deal and always knew that her actual name at birth was Rachel.

One Reddit user reacted to a thread on the matter and wrote: “I think Raquel is her brand, just like Lala rebranded from Lauren. There are tons of Rachels, fewer Raquels.”

Another Pump Rules fan penned on the same thread: “She started going by Raquel to stand out in pageants, I thought. Makes sense as a branding decision to me.”

Even Scheana reacted to the name situation on her podcast. She said during a conversation with Lala: “I’ve been mourning the loss of my friend Raquel while asking myself, ‘Who the f*** is Rachel?'”

