Ashley Jacobs left Southern Charm and now has a totally different life













Southern Charm season 8 has finally rolled around and is due to premiere on Bravo from June 23rd, 2022. The show follows the lives of a group of South Carolina residents and their personal and professional lives. While Madison LeCroy, Craig Conover and Austen Kroll are returning for season 8, there are some former cast members who viewers won’t see on-screen again.

Cameran Eubanks and Chelsea Meissner were former stars of the show, as was Ashley Jacobs from Southern Charm. So, let’s take a look at where Ashley is now…

Screenshot: Ashley Jacobs – Bravo

Who is Ashley Jacobs?

Ashley Jacobs is a nurse who previously appeared on Bravo’s Southern Charm.

She was cast on the show as Thomas Ravenel’s girlfriend. But, given that Thomas’ ex, Kathryn Dennis, was also a cast member, it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing for Ashley and Kathryn.

Ashley appeared on the show during season 5 but after a year of dating, she and Thomas called it quits in 2018.

OMG: Madison LeCroy said in 2019 that she was born with crooked lip

Where is Southern Charm’s Ashley now?

After leaving Southern Charm and Thomas Ravenel behind, Ashley Jacobs found love with Mike Appel and the two went public with their relationship in 2019.

With 122K followers, Ashley can be found on Instagram @ashleyhjacobs. She writes in her bio that she’s a “wifey” and “mama”.

In August 2021, Ashley gave birth to a baby boy named Grayson.

Ashley is married to Mike Appel

After her days on Southern Charm were over, Ashley moved back to California and continued working as a nurse as per Decider.

She got engaged to Mike Appel in March 2021 and the two tied the knot in a secret ceremony later in the year.

Mike can be found on Instagram @appelagoodtime with over 7K followers. He’s an entrepreneur and includes his companies in his IG bio.

Ashley’s husband has a clothing brand called Related Garments and a creative marketing agency – Nnovate Studios. He also includes Malibu Poke, a yoga playlist brand, Playlist, and IRIS Audio Tech in his bio.

NO WAY: Shep’s cousin and Austen’s love interest join Southern Charm’s season 8 cast

WATCH SOUTHERN CHARM ON BRAVO FROM JUNE 23RD AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK