Who is Athena Lucene on Below Deck Med? Net worth of guest explored!











When Athena Lucene made her debut on Below Deck Mediterranean on August 2nd, it wasn't long before viewers questioned her net worth.

She joined the long list of charter guests who have boarded the Lady Michelle, hoping to receive five-star service from the yacht team.

Having organised an “entrepreneurs retreat” to celebrate their success, Athena’s requests also involved asking for two cakes and balloons.

From her net worth to successful career, Reality Titbit has all viewers need to know about Bravo guest Athena’s background.

Who is Athena Lucene?

Athena is a success coach from Connecticut, and Below Deck Med guest.

She surrounds herself with successful friends, including Jackpot and Jivenson – co-owners of an online trading firm – and Brooke and Jeanna.

Chartering the yacht for Athena and her friends involved requesting a five-star service, and specific green, gold, black, and white balloons.

The guest described the food and service as “divine”, before stopping chef Matt to tell him what kind of squid she wants and does not want.

She then asked Katie to bring out the dinner twice, before all the guests have sat down – and before drinks were served.

and this is what i meant when i said this charter will he a mess- Lady Athena alr asking for food when literally nobody is ready yet and the food is not prepped 😭 #BelowDeckMed #BelowDeckMediterranean — Bravo Stans (@bravoholics_) August 3, 2021

Athena on Below Deck Med: Career

Athena is a spiritual thought leader, author, coach, and speaker.

She is also the host of The Cosmic Celebrity Podcast, and founder of spiritual thought leader Universal Heart Coaching.

The success coach, based in Connecticut, offers several programs to clients which focus on intuitive energy healing.

Her career involves having private sessions with customers, to work with them on dissolving lower vibrations that are blocking positive energy flow.

A private one-hour consultation with Athena costs $250.

What is Athena Lucene’s net worth?

Although Athena’s net worth is unknown, she may earn around $125K

Considering that the lowest salary for a religious or spiritual leader in the US is $81,748, Athena is likely to have a very significant income.

On her LinkedIn page, she is “one of the world’s most fascinating and fastly blossoming spiritual thought leaders, authors, speakers, and coaches”.

Therefore, it is assumed by Reality Titbit that she earns the higher end of the spiritual leader salary list, which is around $125K a year!

