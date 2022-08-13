











Southern Charm is back in 2022 with a brand new season and some familiar faces are back, including Whitney Sudler-Smith and Craig Conover. There are also some newcomers to the cast and some returning Souther Charmers such as Naomie Olindo. Austen Kroll is also debuting a new love interest in season 8. As well as his romantic partner, fans want to know more about Austen from Southern Charm’s beer company.

After relationship ups and down with fellow Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, Austen appears to be finding focuses in life such as his new boo, Olivia Flowers, and his booming beer brand, TropHop. So, let’s find out more about when he launched the beer company and what it’s all about…

Austen made moves outside of Southern Charm

Austen Kroll rose to fame as a cast member on Southern Charm.

He’s a Southern Charm OG along with Craig Conover and has appeared on the show since its premiere in 2014.

Austen stepped outside of his reality TV comfort zone and decided to launch a beer brand named TropHop in 2019. He took to Instagram to say that the brand’s launch weekend was a success at the time.

TropHop has developed over the past few years

After Austen launched his company Kings Calling Brewing and TropHop beer in 2019, he said to People in 2020 that the beer was only available on draught.

The pandemic was a contributing factor to Austen developing the beer from being on draught to being available for people to buy in cans.

Speaking to People, Austen said that his beer is an IPA and technically an “ale”.

Since its launch in 2019, the Southern Charm star has been expanding his business out of Charleston and there are now venues in Florida which are stocking TropHop.

Can you buy the Southern Charm star’s beer?

If you live in, or are planning on visiting, Charleston, Austen’s TropHop beer is pretty accessible. Bravo TV writes that it’s available at King Street Dispensary, Uptown Social, Charleston Beer Works, Bay Street Biergarten, and The Alley Charleston.

The beer is also available in other areas of the USA per the @trophopbeers Instagram page. Per the TropHop IG bio, the brand now offers a Grapefruit IPA, a Tropical IPA, “Beachy Wheat” and “Luxury Lager”.

The company also has a website with a shop, but it states that the beer currently can’t be shipped. There’s a variety of TropHop merchandise on the site which can be purchased, however.

