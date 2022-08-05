











Southern Charm newbie Olivia Flowers has sparked engagement rumors after she wore a diamond ring on Watch What Happens Live. The speculation comes as she started dating Austen Kroll on the Bravo reality series.

Austen and Olivia have been going on dates during the recent Southern Charm season. Since their romance began, many are wondering whether the two are still dating. Speculation was heightened by Olivia’s new statement jewelry.

During her debut on WWHL, Olivia defended Austen being called a Range Rover but said she couldn’t defend him having two random girls sleeping in his bed while he was still in a relationship with Madison LeCroy.

Reality Titbit looks at Olivia and Austen’s relationship and the big diamond on her finger…

Austen Kroll and Olivia Flowers

Austen and Olivia have gone on several dates on Southern Charm. That includes a group date as well as one-on-one time but that hasn’t come without issues, such as Austen getting upset Olivia invited his ex Madison to her party.

She also called him out after claiming conversations were being focused on Madison, which she wasn’t pleased about. During her appearance on WWHL recently, Olivia revealed Madison had been texting Austen late at night.

Then when Olivia brought a new man – who she was set up with – along to an event, Austen was surprised to see her with him. He previously said of her to Craig: “She’s very cool. And she’s chill. And she’s level-headed.”

Olivia’s ring on WWHL sparks rumors

Olivia appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on August 4 alongside Kathryn Dennis. She stuck up for Austen several times and is thought to either be dating or at least good friends with him.

However, there was one piece of jewelry that caught viewers’ eyes, and that was the ring on her finger. Several fans thought she was trying to hide the ring but that was pretty hard considering the diamond glinted in every light!

Since then, Southern Charm fans are convinced Olivia is engaged. She hasn’t confirmed whether she is still dating Austen or even if she has been proposed to – leaving everyone totally confused.

Reality Titbit has contacted Olivia and Austen for comment.

Olivia’s diamond ring

Nicole Rose Jewelry designed the glinting necklace, rings and bracelet worn by Olivia on WWHL. The jewelry designer commented on Olivia’s post about her time on the show, describing her look as “beautiful.”

A make-up artist responded to Nicole saying she “loved seeing her jewelry again” before adding she would “see her at the reunion.” This suggests Olivia was promoting the jewelry and it will make an appearance again soon.

One of Nicole’s followers wrote: “I was wondering if she was wearing Nicole Rose last night. The diamond ring she had on was beautiful.” The prices of the designer’s diamond stacking rings currently start from $350 and go up to $2,600.

