











Austen Kroll recently recounted the moments he lost his late sister Kyle during a family hike at Chimney Rock, Charlotte. She died at the age of nine after sustaining injuries from a trail fall.

The Southern Charm star, along with Shep Rose and Craig Conover, helped him move stuff out of his parent’s home. Amid planning to sell the Charlotte, North Carolina home, he began having memories of his sister.

It’s not the first time the Bravo star has opened up about the loss of his younger sibling. During an earlier season of the reality TV show, when he was seeing Chelsea Meissner, Austen got emotional and spoke about what happened to Kyle.

Kyle Kroll died at Chimney Rock

Austen’s sister Kyle tragically died during a family outing to Chimney Rock Park, after the Kroll family recently moved to North Carolina. She passed away from the injuries she sustained during a fall from a trail on August 18th, 1994 at 4 pm.

As per the Daily Mail, the family had just moved to Charlotte four days earlier from Michigan. They were on a family outing for the day and were hiking on Cliff Trail, one of the park’s main trails.

Before anyone noticed, the girl worked her way around the opposite side of a barricade, according to Shane Earley, Rutherford County coroner.” The moment her aunt noticed this, the girl slipped and fell,” he said.

She was killed instantly when she fell about 150 to 200 feet. Todd Morse, president and general manager of Chimney Rock Co at the time, was on the scene soon after the accident occurred, along with Park EMTs, who attempted to help.

Austen opened up about late sister

Austen lost his sister Kyle when he was seven years old. He mentioned during the show that his younger sister Katie, who is almost a decade younger than him, would have never been born had Kyle lived.

He added that his parents wanted him to have a sibling, which is why their family is so close. Just as Austen and his co-stars were leaving his family home, he found the stuffed animal that Kyle always kept with her.

With the loss of Kyle Kroll hugely impacting the family in 1994, he previously wrote to his dad on Instagram:

You’ve raised 3 children, and gone through something that no parent should EVER have to go through. Through it all you raised us to be strong through ALL the bullshit. Thank you today, and thank you tomorrow, forever.

Several viewers have pledged their best wishes in reference to Austen’s sister. One fan said: “Watching last episode and had no idea that you lost your sister at Chimney Rock. I’m so very sorry for you and your family and your loss. So sad.”

The Southern Charm star’s sister Katie

Austen has one sister in his life called Katie. They are incredibly close and often meet up for family events. Katie has a similar entrepreneurial drive as her brother as she runs a personal blog called French Toast and Fries.

Based in New York City, she shares her adventures of trying out food across the Big Apple. Aside from trying all the finest delicacies in the area, Katie lists herself as a gamer in her Instagram bio.

Austen and Katie were raised in Washington DC. She has even attended press events with him, such as Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and is his biggest supporter, having cried at his Pillows and Beer stage performance.

