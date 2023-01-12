The Bad Mormon book seen on RHOSLC and written by Heather Gay is due to go on sale just after the Bravo show’s season 3 reunion wraps up. During the January 11 episode, viewers saw her book launch party take place.

During the episode, Heather is asked about how she got her black eye before a heated argument ensues between her and Jen. Then, at Heather’s Bad Mormon book cover reveal party, rumours were revealed and tensions rose.

Wondering how you can get your hands on Bad Mormon? Well, it’s not on sale yet, but Reality Titbit has all the details on the book, its sales ranking (during its pre-order), and what Heather’s net worth is ahead of the release.

RHOSLC’s Heather reveals Bad Mormon book

Heather has revealed she wrote her own memoir book, Bad Mormon, which is set to release on February 7. Pre-orders for the book can be made on the likes of Amazon and Barnes & Noble for $29.45 (£24.22).

She shared the book cover reveal on RHOSLC, when Bravo cameras were in attendance to capture all of the drama that went down at the launch party. Heather said that the book “ruined every chance I had at my family being supportive.”

The vulnerable memoir details events of the reality TV star’s departure from the Mormon Church, and her unforeseen success in business, television, and single motherhood. She also talks about her experience of losing her marriage.

Sales and reviews on Heather’s memoir

Kirkus Reviews described Heather’s book as “a thoughtful, smart, and funny handbook for apostates.” Publishers Weekly also spoke highly of Bad Mormon and said it’s a “spicy debut” with “unfiltered revelations.”

They wrote: “Even when discussing her struggles, she writes with self-deprecating humor.” Heather also talks about how RHOSLC helped her. She wrote: “For the first time in my life, someone wanted me for all I brought to the table.”

The sales ranking before release on Amazon is 28,845 in the Books Best-Selling category, 134 in Teaching & Learning Biographies and 757 in Women’s Biographies. Over at Barnes & Noble, Bad Mormon has a sales rank of 35,336.

Heather’s net worth in 2022

Heather’s net worth is $1.7 million, Life & Style Mag reports. She launched to fame on RHOSLC and is now so successful that she could afford a stay on the Below Deck Adventure boat, Mercury.

She was previously married to Mormon royalty for 11 years before getting a divorce, and wed into extreme wealth. Now, Heather owns a successful medspa called Beauty Lab + Laser and often does paid partnerships online.

Heather’s ex Bill Gay was connected to film producer Howard Hughes. She told Distractify: “Howard Hughes loved the Mormons, and when he passed, the Gay family inherited a huge portion of his estate. The Gay family is worth billions.”

