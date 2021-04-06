









Barrie Drewitt-Barlow appeared on Below Deck Sailing Yacht as one of their charter guests recently. So, what is the Bravo star’s net worth?

It is the show that follows a group of yacht staff members, who work on-board while serving several charter guests.

The series is not all smooth-sailing, as there’s lots of drama and personal life problems that arise along the way.

For the last few episodes, we have seen Barrie Drewitt-Barlow join the yacht for some fun on the sea. Let’s look into his business!

Who is Barrie Drewitt-Barlow?

Barrie, who is best known as the “Odor Guru”, is a primary charter guest on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

He is a professional armpit sniffer who reportedly makes millions!

Currently living in Tampa, Florida, Barrie grew up in Manchester and trained as a hairdresser from the age of 14.

He later qualified as a social worker in 1996 and completed his Masters in social work in 2000.

Barrie is a father to Aspen, Saffron, Orlando, Jasper and Dallas with his ex Tony, and is engaged to Scott, who he has daughter Valentina with.

Aspen and Saffron were the first babies from Europe to have both dads on the birth certificates, following six rounds of IVF treatment.

Barrie Drewitt-Barlow: Business explored

Barrie is a technical director at medical research company Princeton Consumer Research, where he has sniffed armpits for over 26 years.

In November 2019, he revealed that he had made 12 million dollars from the job, where deodorant companies send them products to try.

In 2000, Barrie set up the British Surrogacy Centre of America after the birth of his own children, which has been going strong ever since.

The first European office was set up in 2010 and continues to grow on a yearly basis, according to his website.

What is Barrie Drewitt-Barlow’s net worth?

He has a combined net worth of $40 million with ex Tony

They both have several business ventures that include real estate and Princeton Consumer Research.

Tony and Barrie split in summer 2019, after first meeting in Manchester in 1987. They made headlines in 1999 when they became Britain’s first gay dads to have children via a surrogate.

The former couple had been together for 11 years before they decided to have their children.

