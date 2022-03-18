Below Deck Down Under’s Culver Bradbury has an alter ego named Keith













A brand new season of Below Deck has finally landed on Hayu and after its long-awaited arrival, some fans have already binge-watched the first three episodes – we are some fans. The crew are back on a brand new boat but this time we are headed to Australia for Below Deck Down Under where the team will be taking high maintenance charter guests around the Whitsunday Islands and Great Barrier Reef.

We have been introduced to some familiar faces but the majority of the crew are new and fans want to know more about them, especially the brand new American deckhand, Culver Bradbury.

Reality Titbit has all the information on Culver including his career, education, family, his exciting Instagram and did we forget to mention, his alter ego, Keith.

Meet Culver Bradbury

Culver is one of the new deckhands aboard the superyacht and he has travelled far to be here. He is originally from Maryland, US but currently resides in Jacksonville, Florida.

Culver is extremely into his health and fitness and fans have already been swooning over his hot bod on socials. The fitness fanatic went to Jacksonville University from 2009 to 2013 where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and exercise science.

Bradbury is also a keen lacrosse player and was a part of the university team for the duration of his studies.

According to his LinkedIn profile, before joining to crew in Australia as a deckhand, Culver’s most recent position was as a sales and personal training associate at LA Fitness.

The deckhand has a lot of experience in the fitness world as he used to be an assistant programme director at the Jacksonville lacrosse club as well as being a personal trainer at World Fitness Gyms.

Culver’s Instagram explored

Culver’s Instagram is full of exciting pictures and adventures but the main thing we can take from his socials is his adoration for travel. He has been all across the globe with one of his recent trips being to the Bahamas where he posts a surreal picture of him swimming with pigs.

He has also been to Australia – before Below Deck – and has explored places like Bondi beach. However, aside from tropical locations, Culver loves a good winter excursion too and you can often find him in the Buttermilk Mountains in Aspen.

His Instagram also highlights how close he is with his friends and family as they are often featured throughout. One of his most recent posts was of him at dinner with his brother and grandparents to celebrate his grandma’s birthday, with the caption:

Happy birthday, Maw!! I hope you celebrating big time today. Sending you lots of hugs n kisses, love your favourite grandchild Culver Bradbury, Instagram

He is also very close with his mom who has also inspired his passion for cooking, something else we can see on his Instagram. His mom aka chef Keem also has her own culinary highlights reel.

Culver has an alter ego

Culver should be the life of the party this season on Below Deck Down Under as he is known to his friends as being the “entertainer” of the group and Keith Stone proves this.

Keith Stone is a charter/ alter ego invented by the reality star and he even has his own Instagram page. Keith’s bio describes him as an “all American badass” and depicts all things rock and roll.

Keith looks like a typical mid-American rocker with a bleach blonde mullet and an impressive moustache. It even looks like we will get to see Keith make an appearance on Below Deck as he posted a preview of him on the boat with the rest of the crew in fancy dress too.

