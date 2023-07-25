Below Deck Down Under is back in 2023 with its second season and Margot Sisson is one of this year’s newcomers. The chefs, deckhands, stewards, and more staff members hop aboard the Northern Sun in season 2 with Captain Jason Chambers at the helm.

Cruising the waters of Cairns, Australia, Below Deck Down Under welcomes some newbies to the Bravo show in 2023 including Margot. This year, the charter is set to be “tough” according to Captain Jason. While jobs aboard a yacht can be hard enough, the cast gets itself in a “love pentagon” reveals Aesha Scott.

Meet Margot from Below Deck Down Under

Margot Sisson is a third stewardess on Below Deck Down Under.

She’s a newcomer to the Bravo show in 2023.

Margot works alongside chief stew Aesha Scott and second stewardess Laura Bileskaline.

The Bravo show’s second season also welcomes some more newbies including chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, bosun Luke Jones and deckhands Harry Van Vliet, Adam Kodra, and Culver Bradbury.

Where is Margot from?

Margot from Below Deck Down Under is based in Seattle, Washington, but hails from Wisconsin.

She’s set to turn 29 years old on August 28, 2023, and is a Virgo on the zodiac.

The Bravo star says that she “loves good food,” and writes in her Instagram bio that “ratatouille should be on every menu.”

Per her Bravo bio, Margot’s favorite off-boat activities include: “Exploring a new city and finding every bakery I possibly can.”

Fans feel for Below Deck star

As season 2 episode 3 airs in July 2023, Below Deck Down Under fans are tweeting that they “feel sorry” for Margot.

Some also said that they felt “uncomfortable” watching scenes of the show as Margot ends up involved in a love triangle aboard the Northern Sun.

Bosun Luke leans in for a kiss after letting Margot know she has an eyelash on her face.

One fan tweeted: “Luke and Harry will never leave Margot alone. She’s going to have to deal with these guys trying to flirt with her for the rest of her life.”

Another said: “Margot needs a nice boy!!” and more urged Luke to let the third stew “settle in.”

It’s safe to say that the Below Deck newbie hasn’t been short of attention since she joined the charter. Margot is on Instagram with around 2k followers at @zmargotz.

