











Charles Sanders joined the long list of primary charter guests on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, alongside his reality TV star-turned-attorney wife Erica Rose. Despite having a large net worth, they left the lowest tip in the show’s history.

Providing a five-star service was the Bravo yacht crew during the March 14th episode. This included chef Marcos Spaziani cooking up a meal to match their requirements, shortly after injuring himself.

Charles complained to the staff and claimed the food was “disgusting.” After leaving a $6,500 tip, viewers were left wondering what he does for a living, and how much he really has in the bank.

Who is Charles Sanders?

Charles “Chuck” Sanders is a personal injury attorney, who recently appeared as a primary charter guest on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. He brought his wife and Bachelor alum Erica Rose, and their family and friends.

He revealed that he thought “McDonald’s is better than this” when it came to the food. Charles told captain Glenn Shephard: “You don’t put sweet sauce on a steak. I’m losing money by sitting here and looking at this disgusting food.”

His wife Erica Rose has responded to backlash following the episode. She told Monsters and Critics:

He said he was acting. He was a theater major in college and he was just having fun. It was not scripted, and no one handed him a script. No one told him to do or say anything. He felt like it was his job, even though we aren’t paid to be there. But in the moment, he felt like it was his job to be as entertaining and over-the-top.

The son of a surgeon was often seen as the “black sheep” of his family, according to his company website. While the rest of his family (including his father-in-law) went into medicine, Charles took a different route for his career.

His job and net worth

Rose Sanders Law Firm, run by Charles and Erica, is a Texas-based personal injury firm with offices in Houston and McAllen, both in Texas. As a result of their successful business, the charter guest is worth $2 million.

As the firm’s co-founder and partner, Charles first launched his career in the industry as an insurance adjuster and claims counsel for numerous insurance companies. He is now a bodily injury insurance adjuster in over 26 US states.

He has worked as an adjuster and claims counsel for companies such as Geico, State Farm, Allstate, and other third-party administrators. Before his legal career, Charles got a Bachelor of Arts in Theater from Texas A&M University.

The charter guest also achieved his Paralegal Certification from Rice University, and is also now licensed to practice law in the U.S. Southern District of Texas.

Get to know his wife Erica Rose

Erica Rose is from Houston, Texas and has forged a career as a successful lawyer and full-time mom. The attorney attended the University of Houston Law Center for four years where she graduate in Law.

She wasn’t done there as she went on to receive her Masters in entertainment law from Southwestern Law School. The lawyer and reality TV personality now has her own law firm, Rose Sanders Law, that she runs with Charles.

Erica and Charles have been married since 2017 and the pair share a four-year-old girl called Aspen Rose Sanders. The mom also has another little girl, Holland Rose Madeleine Gentry, that she shares with ex-fiancé, lawyer Galen Gentry.

