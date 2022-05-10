











Chris Cabinallas joined the Below Deck Sailing Yacht alongside wife Dr Kim Nichols, as the Bravo crew worked to provide them a five-star service. So, just how successful is he compared to his dermatologist partner?

It’s widely known that being a charter guest usually means you’re pretty secure in the financial department. It costs them $275,000 per week, which goes up to $310,000 during the “high” season.

Both Chris, Kim and their friends hopped aboard the yacht, known for its drama among crew members but also for its ability to throw a great party and dinner service for their charter guests.

Who is Chris Cabinallas?

Chris is an attorney who runs his own law firm, as the founder and president at Cabanillas & Associates, P.C. He was also a charter guest on Below Deck Sailing Yacht with some requests, including getting his clothes steamed.

Based in New York, he is married to Dr. Kim Nichols but is just as successful as his wife. With three children and a career history of real estate, transactions and public speaking, Chris has based his entire career on his company.

He graduated from Columbia Law School in 2001, after receiving his bachelor of arts in history the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1997. While there, he was part of the student government society.

Get to know his wife Dr. Kim Nichols

Dr. Kim Nichols is a celebrity dermatologist who was also a charter guest on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The board-certified injector is also the founder of Hustle & Glow Institute and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

She arrived at the Parsifal III with her friends, which included her husband Chris. Kim runs her own clinic called SkinLab where she treats for both medical and cosmetic skincare concerns.

Featured on season 3 episode 11, Kim is a Harvard graduate who later attended the NYU School of Medicine and pursued her dermatology residency at King-Drew/Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Chris’ successful law career

Originally from Tarrytown, New York, Chris has recently opened another branch of his law firm in Washington Heights. The immigration attorney firm already has bases in New Jersey, Connecticut and New York.

With a focus on the Hispanic community, the company, which was opened in 2006, offers free consultations and has at least 51 employees on the team. They specialise in foreclosure defense, bankruptcy, real estate, immigration, and more.

Chris once featured as a mortgage attorney on CBS New York, providing his expertise on-screen. It’s also clear that he’s making a huge financial income due to the luxurious five-star service both he and Kim were able to afford!

