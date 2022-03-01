Below Deck guest McCordia Young owns an entire real estate firm













McCordia Young appeared on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, where he made a lasting impression on the Bravo crew, as well as viewers tuning in. If you were wondering how she afforded the five-star service, here’s how.

He didn’t hold back during the February 28th 2022 episode, where he addressed behavior towards crew member Gabriela Barragan. It happened after he told her he had a “small d**k” and called her “sexy” more than once.

The new yachtie didn’t have a problem with standing up for herself, though. While trying to deliver the charter guests a five-star service, Gabriela decided to advise McCordia to go to bed, before he apologised the next morning.

So, who is McCordia Young and how did he afford to get onboard the Bravo show’s yacht? We found out…

WOAH: Generous tips mean the Below Deck staff are always wearing silver-lined pockets

Who is McCordia Young?

McCordia Young is a business owner who works in real estate. He was also a recent charter guest on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3, alongside his friends Norman, Aliya and Arnita.

He apologised to crew member Gabriela after she described his words as “getting a little inappropriate.” From Washington, DC, McCordia was introduced on the show as a successful real estate investor.

His fellow charter guests are also a group of entrepreneurs who celebrate Black excellence. In his preference sheet, McCordia mentioned the group was looking forward to a relaxing and luxurious vacation aboard the yacht.

McCordia and his friends ended up having a ’90s-themed party. Later on during the episode, he complimented Gabriela’s septum ring and enquired about her sexuality, telling her he “wasn’t interested in women.”

McCordia has his own real estate firm

McCordia is the owner of VJM Urban Properties LLC, and real estate investor. According to Small Business, sales at the firm have been favorable and consistent and is described as a “stable growing company”.

The business is based in Clinton, MC, and appears to be going very well considering McCordia can afford the hefty price of staying on the Below Deck Sailing Yacht boat. It costs guests $275,000 per week to stay on the yacht.

With prices going up to $310,000 during the “high” season, there is also a tipping policy which implies guests give the crew 20 per cent of the full price of the yacht fee – typically 20 per cent of the original, full-price charter fee.

Watching E1 of the new season of #BelowDeck #belowdecksailing and I’m quite impressed with how Gabriela handles herself, her job and others. She’s my early favorite! Can’t wait to watch her this season!! #bravotv

⛵️🌞🍹 pic.twitter.com/KZisQpdTQM — THE B IN BUNKERS (@tellirico) February 28, 2022

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT: Where is Gary from? Nationality of Bravo star explored

His time on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

When McCordia began questioning Gabriela, she told him she was interested in both men and women. He then asked who she was interested in on the yacht and who she would be sleeping with that night.

She began walking away and described behaviour as “inappropriate” after he questioned her on what she did with the women. This later led to McCordia telling Gabriela she is “full of s**t” before she advised him to go to bed.

Viewers have had some strong reactions to the ordeal, which saw McCordia apologise for “offending” Gabriela the next morning. The crew member told him:

I used to bartend at a strip club in Miami. You are nothing compared to what I’ve seen and dealt with.

WATCH BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT ON BRAVO ON MONDAYS AT 8 PM ET

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK