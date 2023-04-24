Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4’s guests are a group of lovely ladies, and they’re already leaving quite the impression.

There are still two months before summer arrives, so watching the Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew explore the stunning Italian seas will keep you fulfilled for now.

Captain Glenn, chief stew Daisy, first officer Gary, and chief engineer Colin have returned for season 4 to sail the azure waters of Sardinia aboard the trusty Parsifal III. If you’ve seen episode 1, however, then you would probably disagree with the statement.

The season premiere saw the crew encounter an issue as soon as they step aboard: the engine failed to turn on.

Nevertheless, the charter guests kept their spirits high, so Reality Titbit takes a look at their most entertaining moments so far.

Credit Bravo youtube channel

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 4’s best guest moments

Falling off a chair…twice

Since the Parsifall wasn’t sailing anytime soon, the Bravo crew kept the drinks flowing for the eight female guests.

Stephanie Seutter, a tech sales worker Texas, leads her seven friends as the group enjoys a girl’s trip on the luxurious boat.

The star of day one, however, is Mary Lynn. After attending to her friends during dinner, Mary Lynn sits down on a foldable chair but does so with too much force, and subsequently rolls backward onto the deck. We must mention that the night was still young, so we can only imagine her antics after dark.

Moments later, Mary Lynn moves her chair to the other side of the table and pretends to fall as a joke, but ends up doing so once again. Will she ever learn her lesson?

Credit Bravo youtube channel

Full flirting ahead

In order to salvage the faulty engine situation, the crew takes the ladies for a tender cruise and Daisy suggests deckhand Alex Propson accompany them for some “eye candy”.

“Send Alex with them. He’s hot,” she said. And she was completely right. The tipsy guests proceed to flirt with the 34-year-old and one even admits: “Alex may be the hottest guy I’ve ever seen. I should’ve done more makeup.”

They also gave him a new nickname: hotty-hots.

Yes, that’s how drunk they were. So intoxicated that they were grabbing each other’s boobs.

Wanting to be reborn as a man

Some women splash a fortune on clothes and makeup, and guest Karen is totally fed up with the rituals of being a glamorous female.

“When I die, I’m going to come back as a man, so I don’t have to do any of this [hair and makeup],” she declared.

“I can just put on boxer shorts and be bald, and I’ll be like [makes a peace sign].”

Karen is the most relatable guest so far.