











Below Deck Sailing Yacht has taken on a new stew, Scarlett Bentley. We found her on Instagram, where it's clear she's a partier not just on-board, but in her everyday life, too – she even went to Coachella!

She’s already caught the eyes of Gary, but is determined to prove her strengths on the Parsifal III. Originally from Arkansas, stewardess Scarlett Bentley left the South for sunny San Diego, where she found her love of water.

With two years of yachting experience behind her, Scarlett is raring to go. The self-proclaimed “rebellious” and “out there” cast member has proven she’s exactly that on social media, as her Instagram is filled with parties.

Who is Scarlett Bentley?

Scarlett Bentley is a California resident but is originally from Arkansas. “I’m very out there, and I’m rebellious,” Parsifal III’s new second stew said while introducing herself to viewers, adding that she doesn’t like country music.

She has lived in San Diego for the last three years, which is where she discovered her love for yachting. The first guy the stewardess dated when she made her way into the industry was actually a boat captain!

The Bravo star, who was raised on boats, has mostly done day charters and previously worked on a large catamaran. With little experience behind her, and being single, her boss Daisy Kelliher “will be fine” if she doesn’t “p*ss her off.”

Clues on Scarlett and Gary ‘dating’

Scarlett, 25, caught Gary’s eye as soon as she stepped onto the Below Deck Sailing Yacht boat. Looking at her Instagram, she is following him, and he follows her back – so they are definitely on good terms.

Gary appears to have a fling with Ashley Marti on the show, who he is stood with his arm around in a recent post added to his Instagram page. So it looks like they are much closer romantically than him and Scarlett.

However, confusingly, neither Gary nor Ashley actually follow each other on the platform. Back to Scarlett though, whose recent posts he hasn’t left comments or even liked. With both Ashley and Scarlett, there are no romantic hints.

The stew’s Instagram is full of parties

Scarlett recently attended the much-loved Coachella Festival, and often parties at Pacific Beach. Miami was another location she got glammed up in, with a mini dress and heels to mark the occasion.

Usually with a drink in hand, the new stew said she is “checking all the boxes” this year. She doesn’t just attend parties but also goes biking, chills on the beach with friends and is, of course, often chilling on yachts.

The avid festival-goer didn’t just go to Coachella in 2022 but also in previous years – just one of the experiences added to her list on top of snorkelling, climbing Cowles Mountain and getting up close to the Hollywood sign.

