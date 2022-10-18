









Aside from the charter guests, crew and never-ending drama that seems to unfold on Below Deck, each luxury yacht stands out as a star – so let’s find out more about the outstanding Eros.

Each season reveals a new yacht in a new location but one yacht seems to have really caught the eye – Eros in season 3, real name Stay Salty.

Keep reading to find out more about this 161ft (49m) beauty.

Luxury yacht Eros starred in Below Deck season 3

Eros or Stay Salty (formerly Mustang Sally) appears in TV show Below Deck in season 3, which was shot in the Bahamas. Season 3 has received the highest ratings as a season out of the entire series, World Wide Luxury Yacht reports.

US Gulf Coast-based shipyard Trinity Yachts built 161ft super yacht Eros in 2008.

The beauty can accommodate 12 guests and ten crew and offers a beautiful tri-deck with a saloon and sky-lounge Jacuzzi. The interior is a combination of traditional and contemporary design with neo-classical touches throughout.

World Wide Luxury Yacht reports Eros charter prices start from $175,000 (£155,000), but she isn’t currently available. The vessel was last sold for a whopping $17,900,000.

Eros’ epic water toys

The yacht’s beautiful interior and exterior aren’t the only features of the vessel that stand out. Eros has some of the best water toys that have featured in Below Deck.

The yacht features a mixture of high and low-energy toys on deck for more active days as well as lazy, relaxed ones to suit all guest preferences.

The boat has wave runners (jet skis), water skis and snorkelling equipment, as well as a huge blow-up slide that can be attached to the side of the boat.

Scuba diving is also available to guests and, while cruising between destinations, there’s a rowing machine and exercise bike for guests who can’t afford to get out of shape.

Other yachts on Below Deck

Obviously, Eros isn’t the only yacht featured on the hit series. In season 1 we where introduced to Honor, a 163ft Benetti super yacht, originally called Lumiere.

Launched in 1999 and refitted in 2010 and 2020, she accommodates 12 guests in six cabins. Honor offers a stunning deck space with a sprawling sundeck, Jacuzzi, outdoor cinema, and a wide range of water toys.

Season 2 featured Ohana, a stunning 154ft super yacht with beautiful decks, gorgeous outdoor sundeck, and horseshoe-shaped outdoor bar.

Valor is the most regularly featured yacht in Below Deck, appearing in seasons 4, 5 and 7 shot in the US Virgin Islands, Saint-Martin, and Phuket in Thailand respectively.

This 154ft super yacht built by Dutch shipyard Feadship in 1990 accommodates 12 guests and 11 crew. Designed by Frits De Voogt, her real name is BG, named after owner Bobby Genovese.

My Seanna is the yacht you see in seasons 6 and 8 sailing around Tahiti in Polynesia and Antigua respectively. Built in 2000 by Delta Marine, she is 185ft in length. Key features include an onboard cinema, Jacuzzi and spacious beach club.

