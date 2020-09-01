Familiar faces returned to Below Deck Med last night, in what became an All Stars episode of sorts.

With the return of Bugsy and Malia to Below Deck this season, viewers already felt like they’d taken a Bravo nostalgia trip. Now, there are two more additions to the show who we’ve met before: Johnny Damon and Adena Ajayi.

Both Johnny and Adena were guests on two separate charters in season 4 (2019), but have come together on board The Wellington this season of Below Deck Mediterranean.

But who is Adena Ajayi? We’ve done some digging to find out more about the Below Deck Med star. We even found Adena on Instagram to get to know her better!

Who is Adena Ajayi?

Adena Ajayi is a 54-year-old from Windermere, Florida.

From some digging online, we found that Adena is married to a successful doctor based in Florida, by the name of Dr. Akinyemi “Akin” Ajayi. Akinyemi was born in London, England before moving to America to study medicine. He specialised in paediatrics at Maimonides Medical Centre in Brooklyn, New York. He is the Chairman of The Children’s Sleep Laboratory and The Children’s Lung, Asthma and Sleep Specialists. There are photographs of Adena and her husband Akinyemi at the Orlando Magazines’ Finest Doctors reception in February 2019.

The couple married in 1998 and have three daughters.

Adena on Below Deck Med

Adena first appeared on Below Deck as a guest of the Queen of Versailles on her charter last season. This was in 2019.

As of yet, fans of the show still don’t know the connection between Adena and Johnny, or how Adena ended up on the trip – it is not mentioned in the episode – but fans were more than happy to see her.

She was also accompanied by her husband on the trip so it is assumed Akin and Adena are friends of Johnny and Michelle’s.

Does Adena Ajayi have Instagram?

Yes. We found Adena on Instagram under the handle @adena333. However, her Instagram account is private.

Adena is followed on Instagram by Johnny Damon’s wife Michelle. This leads us to think Adena was actually friends with the group and wasn’t just on The Wellington to boost her reality TV career.

