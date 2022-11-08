Aesha Scott is not over Below Deck drama and has dreams to host her own show











Aesha Scott is a fan favorite from the Below Deck franchise. Despite the occasional show drama, fans wonder if any of it from season one will spill into the upcoming season.

Aesha has managed to bag a more central role in Below Deck Down Under, and that’s all down to her character and entertaining personality. As fans have been worrying about her future in the spinoff series, she’s one of the stars set to return in the upcoming season.

Taking the role of Chief Stew, the 36-year-old has brought in all the laughter and drama with the cast and even the guests. Nonetheless, her bubbly personality, sense of humor, and hard work ethic led her to become a fan favorite.

Aesha is not over Below Deck drama

Season one of Below Deck Down Under has been a chapter of growth for the television personality. Despite bringing more entertainment, viewers have seen her opening up about her personal life, and especially in the romance department.

Of course, her personal life on Below Deck has brought in a few occasional tensions between the cast. However, Aesha managed to fix her broken heart after her short fling with co-star Jack, with a new beau, Scott Dobson.

Still, she is not over the drama and is looking forward to what the new season will bring.

She told Distractify: “If you have a platform and a following, you need to use it responsibly and be a good role model.” Dealing with the newcomers, she also said she hopes to “motivate people to start their healing journeys.”

Dreaming of hosting her own show

She is a natural in front of the camera and has aspirations of hosting a reality show in the future. Though her main passion is working on super yachts, her bubbly character and crazy antics are just the perfect pairing for hosting a show.

Aesha confessed: “My ultimate dream is to get into hosting shows like Survivor or Dancing With The Stars, or even my travel show.

“But, [in] saying that, I would love that to happen concurrently with Below Deck Down Under filming because I want to do the show for many years to come.”

Wouldn’t she be the perfect Bravoleb to host a reality show? Only time will tell.

What is Aesha Scott doing now?

Following her turbulent breakup with Jack, Aesha is now “the luckiest girl alive” with her beau Scott. They began dating in 2020 and been together ever since.

Since the first season ended and other spin-off series released, she has been using her free time to travel around the world. Over the summer, the couple traveled to the United States visiting various states.

Always hungry to explore more, Aesha and Scott explored more around her home country, New Zealand.

Last October, the Below Deck star attended BravoCon 2022, where fans received the confirmation Aesha would still be participating in the series.

There hasn’t been an official premiere date announced for Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under yet. However, fans hope to see more of the cast as early as March 2023.

