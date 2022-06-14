Ashley Marti joins Only Fans to share her risqué content with fans













Ashley Marti is best known for her role in Below Deck Sailing Yacht, but there are new beginnings in store for the Bravo star.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 is coming to a close, however, the chaos aboard Parsifal III certainly isn’t as things are heating up for the last few episodes.

Although Below Deck has brought Ashley nothing but success, she has decided on a career change as fans have noticed she has joined Only Fans. Reality Titbit has everything you need to know about Ashley’s new raunchy venture…

BELOW DECK: Kerry McReynolds story will be remembered forever

Menudo: Forever Young | Official Trailer | HBO Max BridTV 10398 Menudo: Forever Young | Official Trailer | HBO Max https://i.ytimg.com/vi/h8b3VB0vSqo/hqdefault.jpg 1029728 1029728 center 22403

Ashley Marti joins Only Fans

Only Fans is an online content subscription service where fans pay to see their favourite creators’ content. It is mostly known as a place for users to post their saucy content, however, this isn’t what it is always used for as some creators also use it to chat with their fans.

Ashley has her Only Fans account linked in her Instagram bio, where she is known on the platform as ‘Eatin Ash.’

She charges $12.50 per month to subscribe to her exclusive content. Ashley also has offers on her account for 10% off a subscription for 3 months and 15% off for those subscribing for 12 months.

The Bravo star states in her bio that she responds to any messages that leave her a tip, and will take on board any ideas for themed content.

Ashley isn’t shy of a bikini picture

Ashley’s appearance on Only Fans hasn’t come as a surprise to many Below Deck fans. Her Instagram content shows that she isn’t afraid of saucy content and showing off her body.

As she lives on the sea and spends most of her time abroad in the sunshine, bikini photos are a regular occurrence across Ashley’s Instagram account.

However, she isn’t getting paid for these Instagram posts, so we don’t blame her for her decision to start charging fans for her content!

THE KARDASHIANS: Does Khloe own the Good American brand?

This isn’t Ashley’s first role in the adult entertainment industry

Earlier this year, fans of Below Deck found Ashley’s webcam profile where she was known as ‘jackie_xoxo1.’ Although she never officially confirmed that this was her, the resemblance was identical and users are convinced it is Ashley.

Something else that gives away her identity is the fact that she discusses her love for food on the profile. Ashley told fans all about her passion and also proposed some risqué cooking videos.

Although she has been making a lot of her income through her career on yachts, her position in the adult entertainment industry could be doubling these earnings…

WATCH BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT ON BRAVO ON TUESDAYS AT 8 PM ET

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK