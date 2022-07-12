Below Deck Med's new stew Natalya Scudder has worked for multiple royal families













Below Deck Mediterranean returned last night for their seventh season, however there were a few changes in store for viewers.

It’s been nine months too long since the last season of the Below Deck spin-off show, but the wait is finally over for your yachtie fix.

Season seven is bringing lots of change, from their new filming location in Malta, a new yacht named Home, to seven newbies really to set sail – we’re in for a treat.

One of the new cast members is Natalya Scudder, and Reality Titbit have everything you need to know about the Bravo star.

Forever Summer: Hamptons | Official Trailer | Prime Video BridTV 10649 Forever Summer: Hamptons | Official Trailer | Prime Video https://i.ytimg.com/vi/J3R-A_YoZ5I/hqdefault.jpg 1042140 1042140 center 22403

Who is Natalya Scudder?

Hailing from Western Australia, Natalya is ready to face the waters. Below Deck should come naturally to the 25-year-old, as she has been working on yachts since the age of 18.

Some viewers may get her confused with fellow newbie, Natasha Webb, as the pair look scarily alike. During the season 7 trailer, Natalya told viewers: “Is this my sister? Is this my twin?”

It also seems that Natalya could be bringing us the drama this year, as she hinted at a potential Below Deck lover. She said on the show: “I am not openly looking for a boat romance, but Storm is looking nice at this point.”

Natalya’s comment was then followed by a clip of her kissing new deckhand Storm Smith – but can they make it work, or will this be a disaster at sea…

View Instagram Post

Natalya knows how to work to high standards

Working on a super yacht, the crew need to assure everything is tip-top, from the service to the maintenance – if it’s not perfect it simply won’t do.

This is something that Natalya will be able to do easily, as according to Bravo, she has not only worked for a high-end clientele, but also multiple royal families in her time on yachts.

Natalya doesn’t just provide high standards, but viewers can also expect her to provide all the entertainment this season, as Bravo state in her bio:

“Whether she’s entertaining the guests or setting stunning tablescapes, Scudder is dedicated to the job and still manages to be a barrel of laughs.”

View Instagram Post

Meet Natalya on Instagram!

If you want to keep up with Natalya outside of Below Deck Med – Reality Titbit have got your back.

The Bravo star currently has 8.2k followers, which is set to rise as the season seven drama unfolds on our screens. Natalya provides travel envy for days with her posts, as she seems to never be set in one place.

Natalya has shared photos across the globe, such as L.A, Spain, France, Miami, and obviously her hometown back in Australia.

It’s clear that the star lives a lavish lifestyle, from photos jetting off in helicopters, posing with Lamborghini’s and flying in first class – she sure knows how to live it up.

View Instagram Post

WATCH BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN ON BRAVO MONDAYS AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK