Below Deck: Sailing Yacht’s guest Erica Rose was also on The Bachelor













Erica Rose is one of the latest charter guests on the new season of Below Deck: Sailing Yacht having also attended a charter last season in 2020 and it’s safe to say she made quite the splash onto our screens.

In 2020 Erica joined the boat and the Parsafil crew with her friends to enjoy a getaway in Croatia. The crew became annoyed with her behaviour as the guests became more and more demanding as the trip went on.

Now, Rose is back for round two and fans want to know all the details about the charter guest as well as her life away from the water.

Erica Rose. Picture: Former Tiara-Wearing, Self-Proclaimed ‘Princess’ Gives Update On Her Life

Meet Erica Rose

Erica Rose is from Houston, Texas and has forged a career as a successful lawyer and full-time mom. The attorney attended the University of Houston Law Center for four years where she graduate in Law.

Erica wasn’t done there as she went on to receive her Masters’s in Entertainment Law from Southwestern Law School. The lawyer turned reality TV personality now has her own law firm, Rose Sanders Law, that she runs with her husband, Charles Sanders.

Erica and Charles have been married since 2017 and the pair now share a four-year-old girl called Aspen Rose Sanders. The mom also has another little girl, Holland Rose Madeleine Gentry, that she shares with her ex-fiancé and fellow lawyer, Galen Gentry.

Erica was on The Bachelor

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht isn’t her first reality rodeo as the lawyer was also a contestant in The Bachelor for Season 9 in 2006 where she competed for the heart of Prince Lorenzo Borghese.

However, Rose wasn’t destined to be Borghese’s princess as she was booted off during the rose ceremony of week three. According to Distractify, after her elimination she also appeared on VH1’s reality show You’re Cut Off! And then went on to appear on the now cancelled Bachelor spin-off Bachelor Pad.

Erica’s Instagram explored

Erica is very popular on social media with her Instagram boasting an impressive 41K followers and a whopping 1,993 Instagram posts so far. You can follow her under the handle @ericatherose.

The attorney has her fingers in all the pies with her bio describing her as a Texas attorney, reality TV personality, “married mama” and a certified life coach.

Her feed consists mainly of pictures of her family, including her two girls, husband and other friends and family – her two children even have their own highlight reel.

Erica also uses her feed to show off her travels and other activities that she gets up to, like skiing trips to Aspen and her holidays and travels to places like Spain and Croatia.

