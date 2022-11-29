Camille Lamb is one of the new deckhands on Bravo’s Below Deck, under Captain Lee’s management. She let slip that she once dated a quarterback who is now her ex-boyfriend and everyone’s playing ball to find out who.

Fame is no stranger to the newbie as, prior to appearing on this show, she had competed on American Idol Season 19. She was also seen with her famous ex-boyfriend who was once drafted by the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs.

From a family of merchant mariners, Camille’s love for yachting has now made her a Below Deck cast member, having sailed the shores across Los Angeles and Miami. So who is the quarterback she dated before her stint?

GET TO KNOW: Meet Camille Lamb, the new member of Below Deck Season 10

Eric McCandless via Getty Images

Camille dated quarterback Shea Patterson. He was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 as an undrafted free agent in the NFL, before he was waived in July. Shea later returned to Michigan in February 2022 to play for the USFL.

They met while they both attended campus at Ole Miss. When he was there to celebrate her birthday on June 23, 2017, Camilla wrote in a Facebook post:

Thanks for spending my birthday with me. I love you very much!

Camille and Shea have several pictures on social media together, from visiting Horn Island together in July 2016 to attending an ugly Christmas sweater party in December that same year.

Deckhand talks about her ex-boyfriend

Camille has often brought up how she dated a famous college football player since her appearance on Below Deck. As a result, many have shared their curiosity about how much they reckon Shea talks about her.

Some viewers don’t even believe that she dated an Ole Miss quarterback, but the claims are true. At the same time as mentioning her dating history in confessionals, Camille has been getting to know co-star Ben Willoughby.

In 2016, Shea enrolled early at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) and was tabbed as the second quarterback on the depth chart. He was then named the starter for Ole Miss heading into the 2017 season as a sophomore.

Camille Lamb and Shea Patterson

Camille and Shea dated in 2016 and 2017. She often supported him at football games, and was first seen giving him a kiss after he led the Rebels to a comeback win over Texas A&M in the second half of a match.

At the time, Camille was a freshman at Ole Miss, which Shea left. He then went to the University of Michigan for the next two years, and from there onwards, no pictures of the two together were released in public.

The last public picture of them together was in September 2017. Three months later, on December 11, 2017, Shea announced he would be transferring to University of Michigan to play for the Michigan Wolverines.

Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images

WATCH BELOW DECK ON BRAVO EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know