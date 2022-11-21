









Below Deck is bringing back OG stars but also newbies to season 10, and of the fresh cast members introduces new bosun Ross McHarg. He’s been yachting for 12 years already, so it makes sense that he’s now on the Bravo series.

Captain Lee is returning to the boat, with Fraser Olender now promoted to chief stew. However, it’s Ross’ role to lead the deck team this season, who has spent 15 years living all over the world. His most recent move was to Asia.

A seasoned Bosun, Ross brings experience and wisdom to his team, but his flirty ways get him in hot water with the crew. So who is he and what brought him to the glamorous life of working on a yacht?

Meet Ross McHarg from Below Deck

Originally from the United Kingdom, new Below Deck bosun Ross has spent the last 15 years living all over the world. Most recently, his travels have landed him in Asia, where he has set up base – for now!

It was 12 years ago when Ross found yachting through teaching ski seasons in Europe and never looked back. His love of travel and meeting new people made him realise that yachting was the best career move.

He reveals on Below Deck that he is “attracted to a few of the girls on the boat,” adding that it “convolutes the working relationship.” Ross adds: “I’m going to try to be very good but I’m also not very good at that kind of thing.”

His yachting career on St. David

Now, Ross is working as the new bosun on the large motorboat in Below Deck history, St. David. which travels across St. Lucia. This means he will be in charge of the entire deckhand team for season 10.

He revealed that he “comes from the old school of yachting,” adding: “When you work hard, you work hard.” He also said that he plays hard, admitting that he’s “definitely overstepped that line, but tries our best to professional.”

During his time on St. David, the boss appears to get involved in a love triangle with Katie Glaser and Alissa Humber, two newbies who are joining the tenth season. Alongside being in charge, Ross definitely gets down to party!

Meet the new bosun on Instagram

Ross isn’t very active on Instagram, but his page is filled with travelling photos. It’s clear that he is passionate about travelling across the globe, as he has “somewhere” in his bio rather than a set location.

The TV personality’s most recent post was in October 2021, where he is stood on a rock on a tropical beach. Other photos include a load of crocodiles swimming in the water and meeting his niece, Elena, for the first time in 2017.

With 737 followers ahead of his Below Deck stint, Ross has travelled to the likes of Costa Rica, Bali, and Oaxaca, to name just a few places he’s seen. His tagged photos also show him holding hands with a yoga instructor called Miki.

