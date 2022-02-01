Below Deck’s Rachel is travelling the United States on a bus











Below Deck is over for another season, and viewers want to see more of one cast member in particular, Rachel Hargrove.

The hit Bravo series has just finished its ninth season, with all the latest chaos from the yachties on My Seanna. The show has gained so much popularity it now has five spin-off versions of the show, which can keep fans entertained whilst waiting for season ten.

Yacht chef Rachel has been the name on everybody’s lips since last nights episode, and viewers aren’t ready to get rid of her any time soon. Reality Titbit have explored exactly what’s going on with Rachel and her bus, and why are desperate for a spin off show.

Rachel Hargrove is travelling the country on a bus

During the season finale of Below Deck, Rachel revealed her plans for whilst she is is off the super yacht. The Bravo star explained that she is planning on purchasing a 40-foot bus and driving it across the country.

Rachel wants to travel the United States on her bus, whilst obviously cooking up a storm along the way. She made a joke about the bus on the show, which has been created into a new internet meme.

Rachel said: “I’m gonna buy a 40-foot bus and hit everyone I don’t like with it. It’s no longer a metaphor. It’s gonna be literal”. Viewers of the show found this hilarious, and have shared it across social media. One Twitter user wrote: “Rachel talking about hitting the people she doesn’t like with a bus is a vibe. I’m here for it”.

Below Deck fans think Rachel deserves her own show

Due to her popularity from Below Deck, Rachel has quickly become a favorite amongst the many cast members. She is so admired that many viewers are begging for a Rachel spin off show.

Fans of Below Deck believe that Rachel’s travels on her bus across the United States is the perfect plot for a new Bravo show. One Twitter user wrote: “Chef Rachel driving a 40 foot bus across the country? Yes, please! That is a level of entertainment that I would actually pay to watch. #BravoTV we need this, please make this happen”.

Viewers not only want to watch Rachel on her bus, but they also want to visit and try her amazing food. A viewer said on Twitter: “I want to be the first customer at Rachel’s bus, in a parking lot or wherever”. Another said: “I want to know where Rachel and her bus are gonna be, would almost kill to try her food”.

@HargroveRachel @BravoWWHL Spin-off for Rachel on the road in her bus pleeeeease! Would definitely watch that! #belowdeck — Amy Lynn Porreca (@amyp2180) February 1, 2022

Below Deck: Rachels career as a chef

Each season, viewers have been mesmerized by Rachels incredible cooking efforts. So, lets see how it all started for the Bravo star…

Hailing from Tampa, Rachel attended the Culinary Institute of America, and also had an apprenticeship at Quatro Passi in Nerano, Italy. She has developed her culinary skills from living in various countries such as Thailand, Japan and India.

Although she is the perfect addition to the crew, she has caused quite a stir amongst them sometimes. Her professionalism has meant she can be quite demanding to kitchen staff at times, which has caused some clashes.

However, she is recognized as a very talented chef by members of the super yacht, and her efforts could not be easily replaced.

