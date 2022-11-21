Below Deck's stew Hayley De Sola Pinto 'was lucky enough to walk NYC runway'











Below Deck‘s new stew Hayley De Sola Pinto is used to riding the waves on board, but off-shore, she’s busy either walking catwalks or aesthetically changing someone’s appearance at her UK-based beauty firm.

One of several fresh newbies on the Bravo show, Hayley will be working under Captain Lee on season 10, and is excited to be sailing the Caribbean waters – a sport she’s been doing on and off since she turned 23 years old.

Who is Hayley? Reality Titbit got to know all about her own aesthetics company, how she got into yachting and just what she’s like on social media. Yep, we took a peek at her Instagram…

View Instagram Post

Meet Hayley De Sola Pinto

Hayley is a Below Deck stew from Helston, Cornwall, United Kingdom, who runs beauty firm Classen Aesthetics for most of the year. It was her love of travel and meeting new people that led her to start working on yachts on and off.

The advanced aesthetics practitioner prides herself myself in “having the unique ability to tailor treatments to each individual by both enhancing and complimenting their natural beauty,” as per her clinic’s website.

Hayley said in her Below Deck introduction that people would describe her as “sensational, stunning crazy mess, hot b**ch,” and while she specializes in making guests feel welcome, her loud personality often gets her in drama.

Hayley once walked NYC runway

Hayley revealed on Instagram that she once walked the New York City Fashion Week runway for its Couture theme in September 2019. She wrote on social media that she is “forever grateful” to have done so, and said:

Just this weekend I was lucky enough to walk the runway at one of the biggest fashion events in the world , models designers and stylists came from all over the world to make this event what it was and I am forever grateful to be apart of it 🤩🤟 we killed it, until next time 🥰.

Her hair – which she claimed is symbolic of her big dreams – were covered in bouncy curls, while the fashion design of her look was created by Nagwa’s Boutique. Teofany Manus was the artist behind her make-up.

Meet Below Deck stew on Instagram

Hayley’s Instagram shows she’s well-travelled, is in a relationship, and is an auntie to a young niece, Harlow. With 5.4K followers ahead of her season 10 stint, she has already expressed how she is “so proud” to be part of the series.

Having sailed the shores to Malta, Vancouver, New York, and Beverly Hills – to name just a few of the locations across the globe she’s seen – it’s clear that yachting and seeing the world is one of her passions!

Family and loved ones are also all over her social media, suggesting that they are her main priority. Partying at music raves, posing for pictures and going on adventures, such as snowboarding, are other features on her page.

View Instagram Post

WATCH BELOW DECK ON BRAVO EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK