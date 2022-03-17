











Below Deck Down Under is the new spin-off of the yachting reality series, which exclusively airs on Peacock. Captain Jason Chambers leads the boat, but when he lands on ground, he’s with his wife and daughter.

As the youngest captain of any Below Deck franchise, he is getting ready to sail waters, alongside the return of Aesha Scott from Below Deck Mediterranean – who will be running as chief stew.

Set in the Great Barrier Reef, Australia, an entire new cast has swum to our screens, where we can expect charter guest drama, arguments among the yacht crew, and some crazy dress-up parties.

Let’s take Jason Chambers off the waters for a second and get him on his home turf, where he spends most of his leisure time chilling out with his daughter and wife.

Who is Jason Chambers?

Jason is the superyacht captain on Below Deck Down Under, who has made history as the show’s youngest to ever fulfill the role. A father to a young daughter, he is a family man who thinks “there is more fun in the Philippines.”

Based in Asia, he also works as a captain for Yacht Pursuit, which he has been doing since April 2018. The job involves working on a private expedition support vessel in Asia and Pacific, as per his Linkedin page.

It comes after years of working on charter and private yachts cruising the Mediterranean and Caribbean.

As per Daily Mail, Jason was captaining a luxury superyacht in Cairns, Queensland, in 2019, when a mechanical failure caused the vessel to crash into a marina. His quick thinking under pressure was credited for lessening the crash impact.

Below Deck’s youngest captain

Nicknamed “Captain Cutie”, Jason has over 20 years experience, so it is estimated that he is in his late thirties. As the youngest captain on Below Deck, Sean Meagher is the second youngest across the franchise at 52 years old.

Yachting is the only career experience he has publicly disclosed, suggesting that he has been doing the job since his late teenage years, or early twenties. His dashing looks have not gone unnoticed by his fellow crew members, either!

Something that most of the captains don’t do is join in with partying, but Australian captain Jason has broken that trend during this season. So regardless of his age, he has definitely not stopped having a bit of fun.

He has a young daughter

Jason seems completely in awe of his daughter, who he said he was “missing” earlier this year. He asked the Philippines to order their borders, where his child and her mom live, while he remained busy as a yacht captain.

The Bravo star’s family live in a beach house in Asia, where he returned a few weeks ago. On New Year’s Day, he wrote on Instagram: “I can’t get back to the Philippines to see my girl so I’m finding peace in the mountains.”

He told Distractify how “difficult” it was to be away from his daughter Saskia, seven, while filming the show. They spent over a year apart because borders were locked down in the Philippines due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He said:

I’ve been struggling to do that for seven years now, being away from her. I’m doing everything I can to bring her more into my life as the years go on. Hopefully, this journey that I’m on now allows me to see her a little bit longer.

Shortly after being reunited in February, they went snorkelling together. Some fans may be wondering if Jason is married, but he doesn’t wear an engagement or wedding ring – or any jewellery on his fingers for that matter!

