Erica Rose Sanders has returned to Below Deck Sailing Yacht once again













Below Deck Sailing Yacht season three is well underway, with all the latest drama and chaos aboard the 54-metre superyacht Parsifal III.

So far, the new season has certainly brought nothing but entertainment, especially with last night’s guests on the yacht. During last night’s episode, viewers saw the return of Erica Rose Sanders, who previously boarded Parsifal III during summer 2020.

Reality Titbit has found out more about Erica Rose, such as her career in reality TV, her marriage and her law firm.

Who is Erica Rose Sanders?

Erica Rose Sanders is a life coach and attorney from Houston, Texas. Erica owns her own law firm called Rose Sanders Law Firm, PLLC. The firm state in their description that they focus on legal matters associated with Defamation and privacy law and the entertainment and media industry.

To get into the industry, Erica studied Creative writing at Emory University and Law at the University of Houston. The Bravo star then went on to study LLM Entertainment Law at Southwestern Law School.

Erica has been married to her husband, Charles Kenneth Rose Sanders since the 3rd of December 2017, and they share two children together called Aspen and Holland.

Erica Rose’s reality TV career explored

If you’re wondering why the Bravo star looks extra familiar, you’ve come to the right place. Erica Rose is certainly no stranger to reality TV, and when we dug deep, we found that she had appeared on our screens before her first appearance on Below Deck.

Erica’s reality TV career began back in 2006 when she appeared on the 9th season of The Bachelor. Although she ended up being eliminated during week 3, she later returned to our screens for the 2nd and 3rd seasons of Bachelor Pad.

Then, in 2020 Erica was featured on Below Deck Sailing Yacht when she boarded the yacht in Croatia with her six friends. Erica made quite the impression on viewers and the cast of Below Deck, especially when she asked Captain Glenn Shephard to make the boat stop rocking during a thunderstorm.

Catch up with Erica Rose Sanders on Instagram

If you’re wondering how to keep up with Erica Rose outside of reality TV, her Instagram is the place to be.

Erica Rose is extremely active on her social media accounts, especially her Instagram where she has 40.5k followers and almost 2k posts. The Bravo star updates her followers on both her personal and her professional life.

She announced her second appearance on the show on her account, saying: “I’m just happy I brought my husband with me this time. We always have each other’s back and he’s also cool AF! Can’t wait for y’all to see his reality tv debut 🌟. Y’all just might be surprised, I know you’ll be entertained”

