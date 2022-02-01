Here’s everything we know about a Below Deck season 9 reunion











Below Deck season 9 has come to an end, and viewers want to know if there is going to be a reunion…

As always, fans of Below Deck just can’t get enough of the hit Bravo series. With all the latest drama and chaos from the super yacht, it’s no surprise that they’re left wanting more.

Reality Titbit have explored if the season 9 reunion will be going ahead, and why Jake Foulger won’t be attending…

Below Deck: Season 9 reunion

Last night’s Below Deck finale was branded as a “mess” by viewers, which has left them intrigued as to how the reunion will go, if there is one. Whilst reunions aren’t always guaranteed with the Below Deck franchise, Reality Titbit can confirm there will be a season 9 reunion.

The reunion will be airing on Bravo on Monday the 7th of February at 8.PM ET. Viewers of the show believe that a lot has been left unsaid in terms of Rayna Lindsey, and are hoping for an apology from the reality TV star during the reunion.

Mr. Andy Cohen has a lot to address at this #BelowDeck reunion. This season finale was a MESS. pic.twitter.com/SP7c6DEDP4 — dr. heavenly university. (@rhopstan) February 1, 2022

The Rayna, Heather and Wes drama

One storyline which is bound to be the topic of conversation during the reunion is the chaos between Rayna, Heather and Wes. The drama between the three has been the talk across social media this season, and there is still a lot that needs to be said from the cast.

It began when Heather said the N-word whilst rapping on the yacht, which Rayna called out. Heather later apologized for using the racial slur, and also apologized on her social media, vowing that she will do better in the future. However, during last nights episode, Rayna said that she could not forgive her, as she could not be friends with someone who would say this.

Wes attempted to resolve the situation, however Rayna said that he “wasn’t black enough to understand her hurt”. This statement shocked Below Deck viewers, with many demanding an apology from Rayna. One Twitter user wrote: “Black people don’t get to tell other Black people, especially biracial ones, if they are Black are not #belowdeck“.

I was 100% with Rayna until she tried to tell Wes he couldn’t possibly understand/his opinion wasn’t equally valid #BelowDeck — Rachel Anastasia (@RaVaughan14) February 1, 2022

Jake confirmed that he missed the season 9 reunion

Although Jake’s on screen antics show him causing chaos and bringing the fun for viewers to enjoy, the Bravo star has been dealing with mental health issues behind the scenes.

Jake broke the news to fans in an Instagram Q&A. A follower asked him “Hey, anything on the reunion? You’re a blast to watch”, to which he responded “I’m not in the reunion unfortunately”. Another follower then went on to ask him “Why won’t you be on the reunion?”, and he replied “I broke me brain”.

He also confirmed that he will not be appearing on season 10 of Below Deck, as he said: “Maybe in the future. Need to work on myself before doing it again”. Jake has been extremely brave opening up about his mental health on social media, and he has urged followers to never be scared to get help.

