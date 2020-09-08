Some familiar faces have returned to Below Deck this season, as baseball star Johnny Damon rents out The Wellington.

Johnny, along with his wife Michelle and previous Below Deck guest Adena Ajayi, are on board The Wellington for the Mediterranean series. For viewers who are new to Below Deck, they may not remember Johnny, Michelle and co. who appeared on the Bravo series last year. But it’s pretty clear that Johnny and his wild bunch are the most hilarious guests.

But fans also have questions about Johnny’s career as a professional baseball player. All the Below Deck guests are pretty successful and live a life filled with glitz and glam. So, what is Johnny Damon’s net worth? Find out about his career and more here.

Johnny Damon on Below Deck

Johnny Damon, 46, was first introduced to viewers on Below Deck Med last year when he booked a trip on the yacht, Sirocco.

Service wasn’t up to Captain Sandy Yawn’s standard on the Sirocco and has sought to rectify Johnny’s experience of Below Deck on The Wellington. Last season, Johnny and Michelle said their time on Sirocco was far from the five-star experience they were expecting. They also did not like the food on board, with Johnny often sending his plates back for being too cold.

This time around, Johnny and his pals have been totally impressed with Captain Sandy’s crew. The food and dining experiences were top of the range and totally lived up to Johnny’s expectations.

Johnny Damon: Net worth

Johnny Damon’s net worth in 2020 has been estimated at $60 million.

Throughout Johnny’s career, his Major League Baseball salary has given him a life only few could dream of.

It was reported that Johnny earned $110 million in salary alone before taxes. His career in the limelight then brought other opportunities for him to make money. Notably, Johnny appeared on Celebrity Apprentice in 2015 and then appeared on Dancing With the Stars.

Johnny’s baseball career explored

For those reality TV fans who aren’t also totally into sports, you may not have come across Johnny Damon before.

Johnny previously played in Major League Baseball, even having stints on two of America’s biggest teams: the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.

He played as an outfielder from 1995 to 2012, when he retired aged 38.

Other teams Johnny played for over the years include the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays, and Cleveland Indians.

