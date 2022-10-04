









Below Deck Mediterranean has a new deckhand in Reid Jenkins, after Jason’s exit. Wondering what the Bravo newbie is like? Well, he’s all loved-up with away from the deck and has over three years of yachting experience.

Jason Gaskell left season 7 of the show as tensions rose with co-star Storm Smith, which left space for Reid to come aboard the fancy yacht. Jason’s time on the charter was abruptly interrupted by his decision to leave after the drama.

So, who is Reid and is he in a relationship? That’s no secret, as he often shows off his girlfriend Kassidy McGhee on social media. Plus, he’s passionate about scuba diving and isn’t afraid of the blood, sweat and tears yachting entails…

Below Deck Med’s Reid Jenkins

Reid came aboard the Below Deck Mediterranean yacht following Jason’s exit. Born and raised in Decatur, Alabama, the deckhand knew from an early age that there was more to life than his small hometown and its two-lane roads.

After changing his major several times in college and surviving a short stint in Washington, Reid set out to find a career that would pay well and include traveling around the world. And that he did – welcome to the Bravo show!

He puts “God first”, as per his Instagram bio, and is now based in Nashville. The season 7 newbie waved goodbye to his previous superyacht Excellence in August 2021 and has since embarked on a whole new journey.

The deckhand’s yachting career

Reid has had over three years of experience in the yachting and marine industry. He currently works as a captain for small yacht deliveries, freelances for deckhand gigs and aspires to run his own yacht surveying firm with his father.

When he’s off charter, Reid enjoys running, scuba diving and volunteering, previously serving on a volunteer board of directors for a baseball league for kids with disabilities.

Before joining the Below Deck Med yacht, he worked on Excellence for 15 months, which he revealed he was leaving while filming the Bravo show. With a Bachelor’s degree from University of Alabama, he also a marine surveyor.

Reid appears to be all loved-up

Reid appears to be in a relationship with Kassidy McGhee, who he has shared several romantic pictures with. From their friends describing them as a “holy hot couple” to bringing in the New Year together, they are always together!

The first picture shared by them on social media was in January, while a sweet photo of Reid kissing Kassidy was shared by her in May, just a few months ago. She is a University of Alabama alumni, also based in Nashville.

She called Reid her “fave yachtie” as his TV debut was made on October 3rd. They recently took a trip to George Island together, where they were seen hanging out with her dog and having a relaxing time on the beach.

