









Frank Fay arrived climbed aboard the Below Deck Mediterranean yacht as a charter guest. Little did he know that yachtie and staff member, AKA Bravo star, Kyle Viljoen, would take quite a fancy to him…

Stew Kyle and guest Frank saw sparks (or dolphins?) flying as soon as they shook hands, which led to lots of flirting and questions from viewers about whether they had made anything between them official.

During the season 7 episode, a romance for Kyle seemed to be on the horizon. However, that door has fully closed as the stew is now dating someone else entirely – a man he calls his “future husband”

Meet charter guest Frank Fay

Frank works as a recruitment and marketing manager from New York City. The charter guest caught Kyle’s attention as soon as he walked toward the boat, with the crew member admitting Frank’s smile was a feature he was drawn to.

The Below Deck Med star has gotten into a relationship following his Bravo debut, but it isn’t with the second stew. He is now dating a man called Jared Tiller, who currently lives in New York City.

After graduating from Rutgers University in 2007, Frank joined MWW Group in Irvine, CA, as an account coordinator. That same year, he switched his job to an account manager position at Fusion Public Relations.

Kyle is currently working at Magna5 as a Talent Acquisition Manager.

Kyle and Frank’s Below Deck romance

When Season 7 filmed, Kyle was newly single following more than a decade-long relationship. However, he was well aware that, if anything escalated between him and Frank, his job as a stew would be at serious risk.

When Kyle and Natasha ditched their uniforms to join in on the guest’s pajama party, Kyle got his flirting game on with Frank. He kept laughing and at one point, told him: “Your f–king eyes.”

It reached past 1am, when Kyle was seen with his arm around Frank. His boss Natasha then decides to interrupt and take him away from “being overfamiliar” as she doesn’t want them to get told off.

The stew is dating someone else

Dr. Zachary Riley is now Kyle’s “hubby-to-be”. He works as a doctor of physical therapy in at NYU Langone in New York City, and met the second stew just two weeks after he had moved to the city (post-season 7 filming!).

He moved to New York in fall 2021, and fell just as in love with Zachary’s dog Jameson. Kyle also referred to Zachary as his “future husband” when he appeared on Watch What Happens Live in July earlier this year.

