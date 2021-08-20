What happened to Captain Lee Rosbach? Below Deck S9 teases changes











Below Deck is back this October for its ninth season – but someone is missing… where is Captain Lee Rosbach?

Below Deck season 9 sets sail

The premiere of season 9 of Below Deck is scheduled for 25th October at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

In anticipation of the series, Captain Lee appears to be missing at the beginning of Bravo’s Emmy-nominated reality series according to the trailer released by the network on August 19th.

In Lee’s place, a new captain- Captain Sean Meagher steps in to oversee the superyacht “My Seanna” as it navigates the stunning waters of St.Kitts in the Caribbean.

“We’re leaving the dock with a new captain and new crew,” Lucas says. “Tensions are high.”

“Come back to me, Captain Lee. Come back to me, my boat daddy,” Lucas jokingly pleads in the trailer.

Fans in turmoil about Captain Lee

No Captain Lee! 😩 xx — Kim Shepherd (@KimShepherd_) August 20, 2021

Below Deck | Season 9 First Look | Bravo

@capthlr i just saw the article of the new season starting off with a new captain?!?! Below Deck is nothing without Captain Lee!!!! Hope it's temporary! — Devin Williams (@Wdevin_83) August 20, 2021

Why is Captain Lee absent?

So, why no Captain Lee?

Lee reveals that he has got a “condition”.

Thankfully, Captain Lee eventually returns to take control and it seems his appearance is definitely welcomed as the rest of the boat is in chaos without him.

“Might be a little late, but I’m definitely back,” he says in the trailer.

With him, he brings his beloved no-nonsense attitude, hilarious one-liners and stack of pink slips.