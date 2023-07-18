Below Deck Down Under season 2 takes Bravo viewers to Cairns Marlin Marina in Australia. While there are some returning faces to the show in 2023, there are lots of newcomers to meet including Below Deck’s Adam Kodra.

Adam will set sail alongside Harry Van Vliet, Luke Jones, Laura Bileskaline, Margot Sisson, Aesha Scott, chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, and Captain Jason Chambers. The Below Deck Down Under stars will host cruises around Oz with their special guests on board the converted fishing ship, Northern Sun.

Credit: Bravo YouTube channel

Who is Below Deck’s Adam Kodra?

While Captain Jason and Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott are returning cast members on Below Deck Down Under, Adam Kodra is a newbie.

The Bravo star hails from Brooklyn, New York, and celebrates his birthday on December 31, per his bio.

Adam is a Capricorn on the zodiac and has around a year of experience in yachting. When it comes to the thing he misses most when he’s away for work, it’s his family.

Adam is new to yachting

Below Deck Down Under deckhand Adam has a commercial background when it comes to boating.

Speaking on the Bravo show, he said: “In school, I had really bad grades, I didn’t take school too serious.”

He added that one day, he was asked by his guidance counselor what his plans after high school were.

Adam said that he didn’t know, but with his counselor’s help he went to a maritime school and “somehow passed.”

Now, he has a license that allows him to work on any ship in the world.

He said that he’s “pretty new to yachting” as his previous job was aboard a cargo ship.

Below Deck star gets seasick

Adam is super proud of reaching his goal of becoming a deckhand, but his job isn’t all plain sailing as he surprisingly gets seasick.

The Bravo star also reveals that he has a special skill of “navigating boats by way of the stars.”

He’s a big rugby and skateboarding fan which is clear to see from his social media page.

With almost 3k followers, Adam can be found on Instagram at @adamvk__.

